After Dhurandhar Trailer, Mika Singh Cancels Delhi Show After Red Fort Blast

HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAfter Dhurandhar Trailer, Mika Singh Cancels Delhi Show After Red Fort Blast

Singer Mika Singh has cancelled his Delhi show following the Red Fort blast that killed 13 people. The team of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has also postponed their trailer launch as a mark of respect.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 09:23 AM (IST)
In the aftermath of the devastating car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort metro station on November 10, which claimed 13 lives and left several others injured, singer Mika Singh has decided to cancel his scheduled performance at Soho Club, Delhi as a mark of respect for the victims.

Mika Singh Confirms Cancellation

Addressing the reports, Mika took to Instagram Stories to confirm the news. Sharing a post with a folded-hand emoji and a heart with a bandage, the singer expressed his condolences and solidarity with those affected by the tragic incident.

The popular singer was set to perform at a high-profile event in the national capital, but following the blast, he opted to call off the show in mourning for the victims and their families.

‘Dhurandhar’ Trailer Launch Postponed

The repercussions of the incident have extended to Bollywood as well. The makers of Ranveer Singh’s upcoming action film ‘Dhurandhar’ have postponed their much-anticipated trailer launch, which was initially planned for November 12 at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Mumbai.

In an official statement, the team shared, “The Dhurandhar trailer launch scheduled for 12th November has been postponed as a mark of respect to the victims and families affected by yesterday’s Delhi blast. The revised date and details for the trailer launch will be shared soon. Thank you for your understanding. — Jio Studios, B62 Studios & Team Dhurandhar.”

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film features a stellar cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna, and is slated for release on December 5.

Delhi Red Fort Blast: What We Know So Far

The explosion occurred near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, where a Haryana-registered car went up in flames, killing at least eight people on the spot. Authorities later confirmed that the death toll had risen to 13, with several others critically injured.

Investigations have revealed possible terror links to Jammu and Kashmir. Three doctors — Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganai, and Dr Shaheen Saeed — have been arrested in connection with the Kashmir-Faridabad-Delhi terror network. Two more individuals, Tariq Ahmed Dar and Umar alias Amir, have also been detained in Kashmir.

The car, reportedly registered under HR26, changed multiple owners before being traced to Tariq from Pulwama. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has now taken over the probe.

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 09:23 AM (IST)
