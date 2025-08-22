Triptii Dimri Wants To Play Meena Kumari In A Biopic, Fans Look To Karan Johar

The much-anticipated biopic on legendary actress Meena Kumari, often remembered as the Tragedy Queen of Hindi cinema, is once again generating headlines. Reports suggest that Kriti Sanon has long been considered for the central role, but in a new twist, Kiara Advani is also being approached for the part.

The project, backed by filmmaker Sidharth P. Malhotra in collaboration with Saregama, has the support of late director Kamal Amrohi’s family. This endorsement gives the film an added weight of authenticity, considering Amrohi directed Meena Kumari in her magnum opus Pakeezah.

Triptii Dimri Expresses Her Admiration

Even as the official announcement is awaited, rising star Triptii Dimri has added another dimension to the conversation. During a press event for her latest film Dhadak 2, she expressed her admiration for India’s screen icons.

“I would love to do a biopic. I am a great fan of Meena Kumari ji and Madhubala ji. If someone does a biopic on either of them, I would love to be a part of it. They were legends, icons – and playing them would be an honour,” Triptii said.

Her remarks have ignited speculation among fans about how she could bring her unique charm and intensity to roles that demand both beauty and emotional depth.

The Weight of Iconic Roles

Triptii also reflected on the emotional demands of acting, emphasizing the realism of performance. “Honestly, when you’re acting, there’s so much pressure at the moment. It’s not like someone else’s face comes into your mind – you’re just reacting to your co-actor, your lines, your scene. Still, playing either of them would be such a learning experience," she added.

Her comments highlight the challenges any actor would face in portraying cultural icons whose influence has endured for decades.

Remembering Meena Kumari

Born as Mahjabeen Bano, Meena Kumari remains one of Indian cinema’s most respected actresses. Known for her ability to convey profound emotion, she earned the title Tragedy Queen through roles in classics such as Baiju Bawra, Parineeta, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Kaajal, and her swansong Pakeezah. Her legacy continues to inspire generations of filmmakers and actors alike.