Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesTriptii Dimri Wants To Play Meena Kumari In A Biopic, Fans Look To Karan Johar

Triptii Dimri Wants To Play Meena Kumari In A Biopic, Fans Look To Karan Johar

The Meena Kumari biopic is gaining momentum with Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani in talks for the lead role. Triptii Dimri has also expressed her desire to portray the Tragedy Queen of Bollywood.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 06:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The much-anticipated biopic on legendary actress Meena Kumari, often remembered as the Tragedy Queen of Hindi cinema, is once again generating headlines. Reports suggest that Kriti Sanon has long been considered for the central role, but in a new twist, Kiara Advani is also being approached for the part.

The project, backed by filmmaker Sidharth P. Malhotra in collaboration with Saregama, has the support of late director Kamal Amrohi’s family. This endorsement gives the film an added weight of authenticity, considering Amrohi directed Meena Kumari in her magnum opus Pakeezah.

Triptii Dimri Expresses Her Admiration

Even as the official announcement is awaited, rising star Triptii Dimri has added another dimension to the conversation. During a press event for her latest film Dhadak 2, she expressed her admiration for India’s screen icons.

“I would love to do a biopic. I am a great fan of Meena Kumari ji and Madhubala ji. If someone does a biopic on either of them, I would love to be a part of it. They were legends, icons – and playing them would be an honour,” Triptii said.

Her remarks have ignited speculation among fans about how she could bring her unique charm and intensity to roles that demand both beauty and emotional depth.

The Weight of Iconic Roles

Triptii also reflected on the emotional demands of acting, emphasizing the realism of performance. “Honestly, when you’re acting, there’s so much pressure at the moment. It’s not like someone else’s face comes into your mind – you’re just reacting to your co-actor, your lines, your scene. Still, playing either of them would be such a learning experience," she added.

Her comments highlight the challenges any actor would face in portraying cultural icons whose influence has endured for decades.

Remembering Meena Kumari

Born as Mahjabeen Bano, Meena Kumari remains one of Indian cinema’s most respected actresses. Known for her ability to convey profound emotion, she earned the title Tragedy Queen through roles in classics such as Baiju Bawra, Parineeta, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Kaajal, and her swansong Pakeezah. Her legacy continues to inspire generations of filmmakers and actors alike.

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 06:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Meena Kumari Biopic Kiara Advani Meena Kumari Triptii Dimri Biopic Meena Kumari Movies
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Consider It Confession': Rajnath Singh Mocks Asim Munir Over ‘India Mercedes, Pak Dump Truck’ Remark
'Consider It Confession': Rajnath Singh Mocks Asim Munir Over ‘India Mercedes, Pak Dump Truck’ Remark
India
Accept Aadhar For Bihar SIR, Supreme Court Tells Election Commission
Accept Aadhar For Bihar SIR, Supreme Court Tells Election Commission
India
‘Should Such People Run Govt?’: Amit Shah Targets DMK Over New Bill, Says 'Rahul Can Never Become PM'
‘Should Such People Run Govt?’: Amit Shah Targets DMK Over New Bill, Says 'Rahul Can Never Become PM'
Cities
‘India’s Missiles Will Bury Them...’: PM Modi's Stern Message To Pakistan From Bihar
‘India’s Missiles Will Bury Them...’: PM Modi's Stern Message To Pakistan From Bihar
Advertisement

Videos

Pawan Agarwal, Director of Good Money Man talks about Thematic Advantage Fund
Supreme Court Highlights Coexistence And Practicality In Stray Dog Management Decision
Breaking: Police Team Attacked With Sticks And Chilli Powder During Clash In Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh
Breaking: Public Safety Versus Animal Rights Clash Ahead Of Supreme Court Stray Dog Verdict
Breaking: Stray Dog Debate Intensifies As Supreme Court Prepares Landmark Verdict
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ignoring Nepal Can Derail India-China Détente
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget