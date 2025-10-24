Malaika Arora Celebrates 50th Birthday, But Internet Says The Math Doesn’t Add Up

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora turned heads yet again, this time not just for her glam, but for the math behind her milestone birthday. The actress celebrated her 50th birthday in spectacular style on October 23, surrounded by her closest friends and family.

Sister Amrita Arora, BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan, and several other celebs took to social media to shower love on the “Golden Girl.” Inside photos from the celebration quickly went viral, showing Malaika glowing in gold beside a lavish cake topped with the number 50.

A Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Amrita Arora shared a series of heartfelt posts from the party. Sharing a snap of the cake, she wrote, “For all the years of being 50. You are finally 50 my beautiful sister.”

In another post, Amrita added, “Mallaaa, you are finally 50. Ugh, could there be a better 50-year-old!! Uffff I love you deep... What a night last night was.... Magical!!”

Kareena Kapoor also joined in the celebrations, writing, “Happy Birthday darling Malla. Golden girl, Golden birthday. Have the bestest one ever... love you.”

The night seemed nothing short of spectacular — until eagle-eyed fans online began doing the math.

Internet Questions the “Number Game”

A throwback photo from Malaika’s 46th birthday in 2019 resurfaced on Reddit, leading to an unexpected debate. Netizens pointed out that if the actress turned 46 in 2019, she should be 52 in 2025, not 50.

A viral Reddit post read, “She celebrated her 46th birthday in 2019. That makes her 1973 born. By that logic her 50th birthday would have been 2023. But she celebrated her ‘50th’ bday yesterday… how?”

The humorous thread quickly filled with comments like, “She didn’t count the COVID years,” and “Hey Google, play ‘Forever Young.’” One user joked, “She didn’t count her ‘AK’ years,” hinting at her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, who also wished her on her birthday.

Always Ageless and Unapologetic

Age jokes aside, Malaika’s celebrations proved that she continues to be Bollywood’s undisputed style icon. In the past, her birthdays have been grand affairs attended by stars like Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, and members of the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives cast.

Having started her career with MTV and later rising to fame with Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se, Malaika remains a timeless trendsetter. Whether she’s 50 or 52, fans agree — she’s forever fabulous.