Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesMalaika Arora Celebrates 50th Birthday, But Internet Says The Math Doesn’t Add Up

Malaika Arora Celebrates 50th Birthday, But Internet Says The Math Doesn’t Add Up

Malaika Arora’s golden 50th birthday celebration turned into an online debate after fans pointed out her 2019 “46th birthday” post. Here’s how the internet reacted.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 09:52 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora turned heads yet again, this time not just for her glam, but for the math behind her milestone birthday. The actress celebrated her 50th birthday in spectacular style on October 23, surrounded by her closest friends and family.

Sister Amrita Arora, BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan, and several other celebs took to social media to shower love on the “Golden Girl.” Inside photos from the celebration quickly went viral, showing Malaika glowing in gold beside a lavish cake topped with the number 50.

A Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Amrita Arora shared a series of heartfelt posts from the party. Sharing a snap of the cake, she wrote, “For all the years of being 50. You are finally 50 my beautiful sister.”

In another post, Amrita added, “Mallaaa, you are finally 50. Ugh, could there be a better 50-year-old!! Uffff I love you deep... What a night last night was.... Magical!!”

Kareena Kapoor also joined in the celebrations, writing, “Happy Birthday darling Malla. Golden girl, Golden birthday. Have the bestest one ever... love you.”

The night seemed nothing short of spectacular until eagle-eyed fans online began doing the math.

Internet Questions the “Number Game”

A throwback photo from Malaika’s 46th birthday in 2019 resurfaced on Reddit, leading to an unexpected debate. Netizens pointed out that if the actress turned 46 in 2019, she should be 52 in 2025, not 50.

A viral Reddit post read, “She celebrated her 46th birthday in 2019. That makes her 1973 born. By that logic her 50th birthday would have been 2023. But she celebrated her ‘50th’ bday yesterday… how?”

The humorous thread quickly filled with comments like, “She didn’t count the COVID years,” and “Hey Google, play ‘Forever Young.’” One user joked, “She didn’t count her ‘AK’ years,” hinting at her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, who also wished her on her birthday.

 

Malaika celebrated her 49th bday in 2019 & 50th bday in 2025🤡
byu/hugivsashit23 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Always Ageless and Unapologetic

Age jokes aside, Malaika’s celebrations proved that she continues to be Bollywood’s undisputed style icon. In the past, her birthdays have been grand affairs attended by stars like Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, and members of the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives cast.

Having started her career with MTV and later rising to fame with Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se, Malaika remains a timeless trendsetter. Whether she’s 50 or 52, fans agree she’s forever fabulous.

Published at : 24 Oct 2025 09:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kareena Kapoor Arjun Kapoor Amrita Arora Malaika Arora Malaika Arora Birthday Malaika Arora 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Egregious Behaviour': Trump Terminates All Trade Talks With Canada Over 'Fake' Tariff Ad
'Egregious Behaviour': Trump Terminates All Trade Talks With Canada Over 'Fake' Tariff Ad
Cities
12 Killed, Several Injured As Bus Catches Fire After Hitting Bike In Andhra's Kurnool
12 Killed As Bus Catches Fire After Hitting Bike In Andhra's Kurnool
Election 2025
PM Modi Reminds Bihar Of ‘Jungle Raj’ After Tejashwi Yadav Named INDIA’s CM Face: ‘Won’t Forget For 100 Years’
PM Modi Reminds Bihar Of ‘Jungle Raj’ After Tejashwi Yadav Named CM Face: ‘People Won’t Forget...’
Election 2025
‘Who Will Be NDA’s Face?’: Tejashwi Yadav Takes Aim At BJP, Alleges ‘Injustice’ Towards Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
‘Who Will Be NDA’s Face?’: Tejashwi Yadav Takes Aim At BJP, Alleges ‘Injustice’ Towards Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Tamil Reconciliation Issue In Limbo As India, Sri Lanka Seek New Path
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget