Madhuri Dixit’s Toronto Event Sparks Outrage Over Delays, Poor Organisation And $200 Tickets

Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit is facing criticism online after her recent live show in Toronto left several attendees disappointed. The event, promoted as an electrifying live concert, reportedly turned out to be a largely talk-based interaction, sparking frustration and calls for refunds from fans who claimed they were misled by its advertising.

The event titled “Dil Se… Madhuri” took place on November 2 at the Great Canadian Casino Resort, Toronto, and was promoted as a high-energy evening featuring the actress “live to set the stage on fire.” However, attendees later alleged that the event neither started on time nor matched the format that had been publicised.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit - The Empress Fanclub (@madhuriempress)

Fans call the show ‘misleading’ and ‘worst ever’

Many users took to social media to vent their anger, describing the evening as one of the “worst” shows they had attended. One comment read, “What an absolute s**t show of a night…and they get PAID for that?” Another wrote, “Worst show one can ever go to, least worried about the audience time. 3 hours late and then full of lame talks.”

Some attendees said they expected performances and dances from the actress, not extended conversations. “Advertisement didn't say she was just going to chat and dance 2 seconds of each song,” one viewer noted, calling the show “very very poorly organized by the promoters.”

Others shared that people began walking out midway through, with some demanding refunds. One user described the event as “so unorganized…very very poorly organized by the promoters. So many people walked out. People yelling for a refund.”

Audience recounts chaotic experience

Several fans also criticised the event’s timing and structure. “I left this event feeling completely scammed and I wasn’t alone,” wrote one Instagram user, claiming the show began hours later than scheduled. The post alleged that the audience was forced to sit through filler acts and random guests before Madhuri finally appeared around 10 p.m.

Another attendee added, “Madhuri came at 10:00pm at a 7:30pm show and just stayed for an hour. No apology or acknowledgement from anyone on the delay. Btw there was no dance performance (by Madhuri), just some hook steps during a half assed talk show.”

Despite the outrage, a few fans defended the actress, suggesting that poor management, not Madhuri herself, was to blame. One wrote, “It may be a production or management coordination related concern.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Blogger (@bollywoodblogger)

Madhuri’s recent projects

On the professional front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which co-starred Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, and Triptii Dimri. The film earned over ₹389 crore globally. The actress will next appear in Mrs. Deshpande, a psychological thriller directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, where she plays a serial killer in the Indian adaptation of a French series.