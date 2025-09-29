Lights, Camera, Sicily: Kriti Sanon Mixes Fun & Fitness On 'Cocktail 2' Shoot

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesLights, Camera, Sicily: Kriti Sanon Mixes Fun & Fitness On 'Cocktail 2' Shoot

Kriti Sanon is in Sicily filming "Cocktail 2" and shared glimpses of her trip on Instagram. Her post included selfies, scooter rides, skincare routines, fitness sessions, sightseeing, and food.

By : IANS | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 11:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actress Kriti Sanon is presently in Sicily, Italy, to shoot for Homi Adajania's highly anticipated sequel, "Cocktail 2".

Kriti used her Insta handle to share an insight into her work diary during her stay in Italy.

First, she uploaded a beautiful selfie in a blue sweatshirt with open hair and no makeup. Next, Kriti was seen enjoying a fun scooter ride on the streets of Sicily. Keeping up with her skincare, she was also seen indulging in some red light therapy.

Kriti's latest social media post also gave us a sneak peek into her intense fitness routine to maintain those toned abs.

The 'Mimi' actress also showed us all the places she visited during her work trip, along with all the delicacies she relished.

Kriti simply captioned the post, "Just some little moments from life lately," with yellow and blue heart emojis.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti Sanon 🦋 (@kritisanon)

Kriti's actor sister, Nupur Sanon, dropped an adorable message for her elder sibling in the comment section. "Miss You", she wrote.

The 'Luka Chuppi' actress will be sharing screen with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in her next. While Kriti has earlier worked with Shahid in "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya," this will be her first professional association with Rashmika.

On Sunday, Rashmika revealed what her heart craves the most after wrapping up a long schedule.

She took to the Stories section of her Instagram and posted a picture of a table filled with some delicious culinary treats.

"After a long schedule a big meal is a much needed!!! (red heart emoji) (sic)," the 'Animal' actress penned the caption.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the story of the much-anticipated sequel has been provided by Luv Ranjan.

The details about the plot of the forthcoming drama have been kept under wraps for the time being.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Sep 2025 11:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kriti Sanon Cocktail 2
