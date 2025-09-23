Kumar Sanu’s Ex-Wife Accuses Singer Of Abuse And Infidelity During Her Pregnancy

In a revealing interview, Rita Bhattacharya, ex-wife of legendary playback singer Kumar Sanu, has made disturbing allegations about the emotional and physical turmoil she claims to have endured during their marriage in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Speaking to Film Window, Rita broke down as she recalled the most traumatic period of her life, when she was pregnant with their third child, Jaan Kumar Sanu. According to her, the relationship began to deteriorate after Sanu gained massive popularity following the success of Aashiqui.

Rita alleges Kumar Sau took her to court during her pregnancy

Rita alleged that not only was Kumar Sanu emotionally distant, but he also dragged her into legal disputes during her pregnancy. “He took me to court during my pregnancy. He even had an affair during that time, that came out today. And, he dragged me to court? I was very young at that time, I felt like my whole world crushed, and my family was shocked,” she said.

She also expressed dismay over Sanu’s public statements crediting her for his success, calling them hypocritical given the pain she claims to have endured. “He did such a huge party a year ago saying I was the reason behind his success.”

The singer’s former wife painted a grim picture of her day-to-day life while expecting. Rita said she was confined to her home, barred from socializing or even going to the beauty parlour. Her access to food and money, she alleged, was strictly controlled.

“Ghar se jab bahar jaate toh kitchen ke shelves lock kar dete. Mujhe chawal khane ke liye bhabhi ke ghar jaana pada. I bought a handful of rice and then cooked khichdi at my sister-in-law’s home, and then we used to have food.”

She added, “Mujhe din ke Rs 100 dete the aur doctors ko bhi mana kar diya paise dene se. When I used to order baby food, toh the shopkeeper used to say ki nahi bhej sakta kyuki saab ne mana kiya hai.”

Kunickaa Sadanand Reflects on Relationship With Sanu

Around the time of their marital breakdown, Kumar Sanu was involved in a relationship with actress Kunickaa Sadanand, who recently opened up about their bond. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kunickaa said she met Sanu during a film shoot in Ooty and felt an immediate connection.

She recalled a dramatic moment when Sanu, allegedly depressed, tried to jump from a hotel window. “He started crying and he wanted to jump from the hotel’s window. He was very depressed. We held him down,” she said.

Although the relationship lasted five years, Kunickaa said it was never made public. “I was like a wife to him, I considered him like my husband.”

She also recounted an intense confrontation with Rita, who once smashed her car with a hockey stick. “She wanted money for her children, she wasn’t wrong. She said she didn’t want him back.”

A Relationship Marred by Pain and Public Fallout

Kumar Sanu and Rita Bhattacharya divorced in 1994 after having three children together. While neither Sanu nor his representatives have responded to these latest claims, the singer’s personal life has once again come under scrutiny, decades after their split.