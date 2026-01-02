Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kirti Kulhari Confirms Relationship With Rajeev Siddhartha On New Year 2026

Four More Shots Please co-stars Kirti Kulhari and Rajeev Siddhartha confirm their relationship with a New Year 2026 Instagram post.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 03:06 PM (IST)

Actors Kirti Kulhari and Rajeev Siddhartha have stepped into 2026 with a personal announcement that has caught the attention of fans and followers alike. The Four More Shots Please co-stars officially confirmed their relationship on New Year’s Day, putting an end to months of speculation that first surfaced in November 2025.

The actors chose Instagram to share the news, posting a New Year compilation featuring several candid and affectionate moments together. The post marked their first public acknowledgment of their relationship and quickly became a talking point on social media.

New Year Post Confirms What Fans Suspected

Kirti Kulhari and Rajeev Siddhartha shared a series of cosy photographs on Instagram to welcome New Year 2026. The images, which reflected warmth and closeness, were accompanied by a caption that read, “A picture is worth a thousand words…#happynewyear happy2026 everyone…."

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kirti Kulhari (@iamkirtikulhari)

The post received an immediate response from fans, with the comments section filling up with congratulatory messages and light-hearted reactions. Many followers appreciated the understated yet heartfelt way the actors chose to make their relationship public.

Who Is Rajeev Siddhartha?

Rajeev Siddhartha is a seasoned actor with experience across theatre, television and cinema. He was born in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, and spent his early academic years at boarding schools in Mussoorie and Dehradun. Rajeev later pursued Economics at St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, before completing a Master’s degree in Business Management.

Despite his strong academic background, Rajeev gravitated towards the performing arts. His journey as an actor began on stage with Mohan Rakesh’s acclaimed play Adhe Adhure. His performance in the production was well received, leading to further opportunities in theatre, including tours across India and internationally.

From Theatre Roots to Screen Recognition

Over the years, Rajeev Siddhartha has built a diverse portfolio of work in films and web series. Known for portraying layered and nuanced characters, he has appeared in projects such as Love, Sitara, Upstarts, Aashram, Four More Shots Please, and Hundred. In 2013, he was also part of the ensemble cast of 24, which won the Golden Petal Award for Best Ensemble Cast.

In Four More Shots Please, Kirti Kulhari essays the role of Anjana Menon, while Rajeev plays Mihir Shah, a character romantically involved with Siddhi, portrayed by Maanvi Gagroo. Their off-screen relationship has now added fresh interest for fans of the popular series.

Kirti Kulhari was previously married to actor Saahil Sehgal. The two separated in 2021 after five years of marriage.

Published at : 02 Jan 2026 03:06 PM (IST)
Kirti Kulhari Rajeev Siddhartha Kirti Kulhari Boyfriend Four More Shots Please Cast Kirti Kulhari Relationship Rajeev Siddhartha Career
