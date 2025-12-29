Kiran Rao’s Surgery Update Sparks Buzz Over ‘Aamir Khan’ Name On Wristband

Kiran Rao took to Instagram to post pictures from her stay at Mumbai’s Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, revealing that she had undergone surgery for her appendix. The filmmaker disclosed that her appendix measured “12 mm in diameter” and required medical intervention, just as she was gearing up to welcome the new year.

In her post, Kiran wrote, "Here I was, all ready to party my way into 2026, when my appendix sent me a reminder to slow down, breathe deep, and give thanks (folded hands and bowing emojis). Immense gratitude for:- modern medicine (still can’t understand how that whole 12mm dia appendix came out through a 10.5mm catheter, thank god I’m not a doctor)."

She went on to thank her doctors, hospital staff, and loved ones for their support during recovery, adding, "Dr Kayomarz Kapadia and the whole surgical team, Ira, Popeye and Shefali for tlc and hospital sleepover fun, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital’s super care, my friends and family who mostly came around to laugh at my plumped lips- an allergic reaction, sadly they’re back to normal and unglam now…"

Internet Reacts to Name on Hospital Wristband

While many fans wished her a speedy recovery, a section of social media users focused their attention on a detail visible in one of the pictures — her hospital wristband, which carried the name “Kiran Aamir Rao Khan.” The detail left several users confused, considering Kiran Rao and actor Aamir Khan announced their separation in 2021 after 16 years of marriage.

One user commented, “Why is she using Aamir Khan's name after divorce?” while another asked, “Aren’t they divorced?” Others attempted to rationalise the situation. A comment read, “I think that's her name in hospital records. Hospital would be the last place you would go to change your name after divorce.” Another added, “Maybe she had yet to change her name in insurance records.” Several users also defended her privacy, with one writing, “Wish her well instead of focusing on her name, or personal life.”

Life Beyond Marriage and Professional Milestones

Despite their separation, Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan continue to co-parent their son Azad. Kiran was Aamir’s second wife, and the two have repeatedly stated that they share mutual respect and remain close as family. Aamir Khan is currently reported to be in a relationship with Gauri Spratt.

Professionally, Kiran Rao has carved a distinctive space in Indian cinema. She began her journey as an assistant director on Lagaan and later made her directorial debut with Dhobi Ghat. In 2024, her film Laapataa Ladies earned widespread acclaim and was selected as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards.

As Kiran continues her recovery, fans and colleagues alike have flooded social media with messages wishing her good health and a speedy return to her creative pursuits.