Khalistani Group SFJ Calls For Shutdown of Diljit Dosanjh’s Australia Concert

A controversy has erupted ahead of Diljit Dosanjh’s Australia concert, as Khalistani outfit Sikh For Justice (SFJ) has called for a complete shutdown of the singer’s show scheduled for November 1.

The US-based banned organisation, led by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, issued a statement alleging that Dosanjh had “insulted every victim, every widow, and every orphan of the 1984 Sikh Genocide” after he touched the feet of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan at a public event.

SFJ Demands Concert Cancellation

In its statement, the SFJ accused Dosanjh of disrespecting the sentiments of the Sikh community by showing reverence to Amitabh Bachchan, whom they claim played a controversial role during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

According to the organisation’s statement, Dosanjh’s act was seen as a betrayal of the victims and survivors of the tragedy. The group has since called upon its supporters to ensure that the singer’s Sydney concert does not take place.

SFJ’s spokesperson claimed that the call for the shutdown was not only a symbolic protest but also a message to public figures to remain sensitive to the emotional wounds of the Sikh community.

Diljit Dosanjh Yet to Respond

As of now, Diljit Dosanjh has not issued any official statement regarding the SFJ’s call for a shutdown. The Punjabi superstar, known for his humility and grounded nature, has often expressed respect for senior artistes across industries.

Dosanjh, who has achieved global recognition for his music and films, is currently on his Dil-Luminati World Tour 2025, which includes multiple stops across Australia, New Zealand, and North America. His upcoming concert in Sydney was expected to draw a massive crowd of fans from the Punjabi diaspora.

Growing Tensions Around Artists and Political Symbolism

The latest controversy adds to a growing pattern where Indian artists become entangled in politically charged debates. The SFJ’s announcement has stirred concerns among organisers and law enforcement authorities in Australia, who are expected to step up security at the venue.

While Dosanjh has generally stayed away from political controversies, his gesture of touching Bachchan’s feet, a traditional sign of respect in Indian culture, has now been politicised, sparking intense online debate.