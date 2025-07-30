Katrina Kaif’s Oversized Shirt In Viral Video With Vicky Kaushal Spark Pregnancy Rumours. Watch

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were recently spotted going to Alibaug through a jetty for a small vacation together. The beloved couple, who are known for their rare yet impactful public appearances, once again sent the internet into a frenzy, this time over possible pregnancy rumours.

Katrina Kaif's oversized clothing sparks pregnancy rumours

Dressed in comfortable, oversized clothing, Katrina drew attention as netizens began speculating whether the actress might be expecting. Under a video clip that quickly went viral, fans flooded the comments with guesses and blessings. “Kat looks pregnant… fingers crossed ❤️,” wrote one user. Another added, “I pray it’s good news soon. Her walk, her outfit — something feels different.” A fan commented, “She is pregnant I guess,” while another manifested, “Swami, please bless them with twins 🙌 श्री स्वामी समर्थ 🙏.”

🚨#VickyKaushal & #KatrinaKaif travel to Alibaugh in a ferry and hold hands 😍



Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif steal hearts, twinning in chic white outfits on a dreamy ferry ride! 🌊✨



The power couple's radiant vibes & scenic backdrop make waves online. Fans can't get enough of… pic.twitter.com/YZrr759O9l — Bollywood Base (@Bollywood_Base) July 30, 2025

While this isn’t the first time such rumours have made the rounds, the couple has always chosen to stay silent on such speculation.

Katrina Kaif's sweet gesture for Vicky Kaushal

Earlier this year, in March, Katrina and Vicky made headlines when they stepped out for filmmaker Karishma Kohli’s wedding reception. While their appearance itself created a stir, it was Katrina’s sweet gesture that stole the spotlight, she sported a temporary tattoo on her shoulder featuring Vicky’s initials, a subtle tribute that melted hearts online.

Ever since tying the knot in December 2021, Katrina and Vicky have remained one of Bollywood’s most adored pairs, with their love story often giving fans major couple goals. Though they prefer keeping their personal life private, their occasional public moments continue to charm the internet.

As the buzz continues to grow, fans will have to wait for an official word from the couple themselves.

Also read: Disha Vakani Shot TMKOC Till 9th Month Of Pregnancy, Was Taken Around On Stretcher: Jennifer Mistry