As 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' recently marked 17 years on air, memories of one of its most iconic characters, Dayaben, continue to linger. Actor Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal, had earlier expressed how deeply he misses working with his former on-screen wife, Disha Vakani. Now, Jennifer Mistry, who portrayed Roshan Sodhi in the long-running sitcom, has shared candid insights into Disha’s departure and the challenges that followed.

"Disha Vakhani shot till her ninth month, couldn’t climb stairs"

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Jennifer recalled Disha Vakani’s dedication to the show, even during the final stages of her pregnancy.

“Disha was shooting for the show till her ninth month. Hats off to her; she wasn’t allowed to climb stairs, so they would take her up on a stretcher on the interior set,” Jennifer told Pinkvilla.

She continued, “When Disha became a mother, they begged her to return. And they continued to do so for a long time after her delivery, but she just didn’t return.”

Jennifer, who shared a vanity van with Disha and Neha Mehta for five years, fondly recalled how Disha always made time for fans, even when she was exhausted. “She was always scarfing, no matter how tired we were, she would go and click photos with fans. I would even get angry with her for this at times. She is a beautiful soul; she is out of this world.”

“She chose family, and she’s not coming back”

How Disha Vakani chose family

Jennifer also opened up about how Disha gradually stepped away from the limelight and embraced family life wholeheartedly after becoming a mother.

“After the show, we had gone to meet her once, and she had gotten very involved with her family. She would never share any personal details, so I don’t know if she ever faced any issues. She would always tell me that once she had children, she would like to stay home. She saw a peak, and it’s been eight years; she is irreplaceable,” she said, adding that they met a few months ago when Disha was out with her daughter.

When asked if there’s any possibility of Disha returning to the show, Jennifer was clear in her stance: “Dayaben might return, but Disha Vakani won’t return in the role. I don’t think she will be able to commit that kind of time; she was going to return once in between, she had even come on the set, but then I don’t know what happened. Later, I got to know that she was blessed with a second child, and the entire production was shocked.”

“The show is on auto-pilot now”

Reflecting on her own departure from the show two and a half years ago, Jennifer admitted she hasn’t watched it since. She hinted that the current cast continues more out of financial necessity than passion.

“Everyone working on the show is just doing it for the money. I was close with everyone; people who want to make a record will not leave the character. I haven’t seen the show since the two and a half years I left it. The show is running in an auto-mode, and I hope it keeps running because 200 people are dependent on it.”

Earlier, the show’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi also acknowledged how difficult it has been to find someone who can match Disha’s unforgettable portrayal of Dayaben.