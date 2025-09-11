Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKarisma Kapoor’s Kids Claim 'No Access' To ₹1900 Crore Allegedly Left By Sunjay Kapur

Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Claim 'No Access' To ₹1900 Crore Allegedly Left By Sunjay Kapur

Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, claim they have no access to ₹1900 crore allegedly left in trust by their father Sunjay Kapur. Court battle intensifies over ₹30,000 crore estate.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 10:09 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The legal tussle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 crore estate has intensified, as Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, have responded to claims that they had already received a staggering ₹1900 crore from a family trust. Their legal team now argues that the children have no actual access to the funds, which remain under the control of Sunjay’s widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur.

Priya Sachdev’s Counsel: “Not as if people are left on streets”

During a recent hearing at the Delhi High Court, Priya Sachdev’s legal team stated that Samaira, 20, and Kiaan, 15, were beneficiaries of a ₹1900 crore corpus and questioned the motive behind their lawsuit. Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Priya, also argued that even though the will was not registered, it was still valid, and said, “Not as if people are left on streets.”

The will in question was allegedly presented at a family meeting in July, months after Sunjay Kapur passed away in June during a polo match in England.

“No access to ₹1900 crore,” claim Samaira and Kiaan’s lawyers

However, lawyers representing Samaira and Kiaan countered this assertion, stating that the children have no control or access to the ₹1900 crore. According to their filing, Priya retains full authority over the trust’s assets, leaving the children without practical benefit.

They have also accused Priya of submitting a forged and suspicious will, stating, “The purported will allegedly executed by the Plaintiffs’ father is not a legal and valid document, is forged and fabricated and in any event surrounded by suspicious circumstances.”

The filing further alleges that neither the original will nor a copy has been provided to the children.

Court Seeks Detailed List of Assets from Priya

The Delhi High Court has now directed Priya Sachdev to submit a comprehensive list of Sunjay Kapur’s movable and immovable assets. The matter has been scheduled for its next hearing on October 9.

Sunjay Kapur, who was the chairman and founder of auto components giant Sona Comstar, was married to actor Karisma Kapoor from 2003 to 2016. Their children, Samaira and Kiaan, were born in 2005 and 2011, respectively. Following a contentious divorce, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev in 2017. His sudden death in June 2025 has triggered one of the most high-profile inheritance battles in recent memory.

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 10:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Karisma Kapoor Sunjay Kapur Death Priya Sachdev Sunjay Kapur Estate Samaira Kapur Kiaan Raj Kapur ₹1900 Crore Trust Delhi High Court Estate Battle Bollywood Legal Disputes Sona Comstar Founder
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Aide Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At University; US Orders Flags At Half-Mast
Trump Aide Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At University; US Orders Flags At Half-Mast
World
Gen-Z Choice For PM Balen Shah Talks Of 'A Golden Future' As Violence Ravages Nepal
Gen-Z Choice For PM Balen Shah Talks Of 'A Golden Future' As Violence Ravages Nepal
World
‘India Condemns Violation Of Sovereignty’: PM Modi Speaks To Qatar Amir Over Israeli Airstrike In Doha
‘India Condemns Violation Of Sovereignty’: PM Modi Speaks To Qatar Amir Over Israeli Airstrike In Doha
Celebrities
New Twist: Sunjay Kapur Was Helping Karisma & Kids Get Portuguese Passports, Say Court Records
New Twist: Sunjay Kapur Was Helping Karisma & Kids Get Portuguese Passports, Say Court Records
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP Workers Block Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy During Raebareli Visit | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Aadhaar Accepted as Valid ID Proof in Voter Registration, Election Commission's Major Decision
Nepal’s Protests: Is the King Returning? Protests Stir Old Loyalties in Nepal | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Nepal’s Crisis Deepens: Protesters Demand Full Government Dissolution | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Who Will Lead Nepal Now? Youth Say 'No More Old Guard' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget