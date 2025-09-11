Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Claim 'No Access' To ₹1900 Crore Allegedly Left By Sunjay Kapur

The legal tussle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 crore estate has intensified, as Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, have responded to claims that they had already received a staggering ₹1900 crore from a family trust. Their legal team now argues that the children have no actual access to the funds, which remain under the control of Sunjay’s widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur.

Priya Sachdev’s Counsel: “Not as if people are left on streets”

During a recent hearing at the Delhi High Court, Priya Sachdev’s legal team stated that Samaira, 20, and Kiaan, 15, were beneficiaries of a ₹1900 crore corpus and questioned the motive behind their lawsuit. Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Priya, also argued that even though the will was not registered, it was still valid, and said, “Not as if people are left on streets.”

The will in question was allegedly presented at a family meeting in July, months after Sunjay Kapur passed away in June during a polo match in England.

“No access to ₹1900 crore,” claim Samaira and Kiaan’s lawyers

However, lawyers representing Samaira and Kiaan countered this assertion, stating that the children have no control or access to the ₹1900 crore. According to their filing, Priya retains full authority over the trust’s assets, leaving the children without practical benefit.

They have also accused Priya of submitting a forged and suspicious will, stating, “The purported will allegedly executed by the Plaintiffs’ father is not a legal and valid document, is forged and fabricated and in any event surrounded by suspicious circumstances.”

The filing further alleges that neither the original will nor a copy has been provided to the children.

Court Seeks Detailed List of Assets from Priya

The Delhi High Court has now directed Priya Sachdev to submit a comprehensive list of Sunjay Kapur’s movable and immovable assets. The matter has been scheduled for its next hearing on October 9.

Sunjay Kapur, who was the chairman and founder of auto components giant Sona Comstar, was married to actor Karisma Kapoor from 2003 to 2016. Their children, Samaira and Kiaan, were born in 2005 and 2011, respectively. Following a contentious divorce, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev in 2017. His sudden death in June 2025 has triggered one of the most high-profile inheritance battles in recent memory.