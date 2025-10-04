Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Heartfelt Birthday Wish For SIL Soha Ali Khan Melts Hearts

Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan on her birthday with adorable pictures and a heartfelt note. The actress wrote, “May the books, sugar-free cake, and the hugs never stop.”

By : IANS | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 03:04 PM (IST)
Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan turned a year older on 4th October 2025. Her sister-in-law and Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media account to wish Soha on her birthday.

Penning a heartfelt note, Kareena shared a set of pictures and captioned it as, “May the books, sugar-free cake, and the hugs never stop. Happy birthday, darling Soha.”

In the series of pictures posted by Kareena, the bond between the two actresses was evident. In one picture, Kareena is seen posing with Soha against a floral backdrop with a neon-lit ‘Happy Birthday’ sign, capturing a warm celebratory moment.

Another photograph shows Soha enjoying a bite of dessert seated comfortably while relishing her treat. Another picture captures Soha clicking a candid photo of Saif Ali Khan, who is seen with his pet dog in his lap. In another snapshot shared by Kareena, Soha is pictured reading a book dressed in floral nightwear, highlighting her love for literature.

 

 
 
 
 
 
These glimpses reflected the camaraderie Kareena and Soha share, with Kareena being married to Soha's brother, actor Saif Ali Khan. Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan's elder sister, Saba Pataudi, also marked the occasion with a special post on social media, sharing a string of unseen photographs of Soha over the years.

In one image, Soha is seen dressed in a beautiful outfit, holding a traditional dupatta along with Saba, as her brother Saif Ali Khan walked down the aisle during his wedding. Another candid photograph featured Soha posing with Saif Ali Khan and other members, capturing the sibling bond.

In a more recent family get-together, Soha is seen with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saba Pataudi, all smiling warmly for the camera. Also, in a few other pictures shared by Saba, Soha Ali Khan can be seen posing with her niece and nephews, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Soha Ali Khan, alongside acting, has also turned into a social media influencer with her podcast shows where she invites influential people from different walks of life.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 03:04 PM (IST)
Soha Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan Saif Ali Khan Saba Pataudi Pataudi Family
