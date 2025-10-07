Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla has announced a new world tour in support of his groundbreaking third studio album ‘P-pop culture’ and said that it will be a celebration of the genre’s rich heritage and global appeal.

Aujla will kick off his world tour with his previously announced performance in Abu Dhabi on November 29, before traveling to the US, Europe, Asia, Canada, and UK throughout 2026.

Karan said in a statement “P-POP CULTURE represents not just a collection of songs but a cultural revolution, an invitation for the world to experience the vibrancy of Punjabi music and culture.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Aujla (@karanaujla)

P-pop stands for Punjabi pop and Aujla promises the tour will be fueled with “love and nostalgia”.

“This tour will be a celebration of the genre’s rich heritage and its global appeal within the global pop culture landscape. Fuelled by love and nostalgia, we’re building a movement around this sound and there’s no better way to kick it off than from a place I call home and the cosmopolitan hub of the world,” Aujla added.

Aujla's latest album, P-Pop Culture, released on August 22. It is in collaboration with Canadian producer Ikky, where the “Tauba Tauba” hitmaker introduced a fusion of Punjabi pop with global pop elements, coining the term "P-Pop" to describe this unique blend.

The upcoming Abu Dhabi concert promises a crafted experience, featuring cutting-edge visual technology and immersive soundscapes. The setlist comprises his recent chartbusters from his 11-track album such as ‘P Pop Culture’, ‘I Really Do...’, ‘MF Gabhru!’, ‘For A Reason’ alongside his all-time classics.

Mohit Bijlani, Founder, Team Innovation said: “The rebranding of the Abu Dhabi leg of the world tour signifies not only a new chapter for Karan Aujla but also an elevated experience for his fans in the UAE.”

“We will deliver a meticulously crafted experience with groundbreaking visual technology, enhanced stage theatrics and state-of-the-art production, bringing his exhilarating new show format to life.”

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)