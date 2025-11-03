Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesJennifer Aniston Makes It Official! Calls Jim Curtis ‘My Love’ In Sweet Birthday Post

Jennifer Aniston Makes It Official! Calls Jim Curtis ‘My Love’ In Sweet Birthday Post

Jennifer Aniston goes Instagram official with boyfriend Jim Curtis in a heartfelt birthday post, calling him “my love.” Fans can’t stop celebrating.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 10:30 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has finally made her relationship with Jim Curtis official, and fans across the globe can’t stop celebrating. The Friends alum took to Instagram on November 2 to share a heartfelt birthday post for Jim, marking her first public acknowledgment of their romance.

Jennifer Confirms Relationship With a Heartfelt Post

In the now-viral post, the 56-year-old actor shared a black-and-white photo of herself embracing Jim from behind. The two appear blissfully happy, smiling in a moment of warmth and affection.

Alongside the intimate image, Jennifer wrote, “Happy birthday my love,” and added the word “Cherished” with a heart emoji, confirming what fans had long been speculating.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

The photo instantly sent social media into a frenzy, with millions of likes and a flood of congratulatory comments. Admirers gushed over the couple’s chemistry, expressing joy over seeing Jennifer in love again.

One fan commented, “I cannot even explain how happy I am to see you happy my Jen Jen,” while another wrote, “This post just made my whole week and it’s not even Monday yet.”

Fans Celebrate the Actress’s New Chapter

The Instagram reveal quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity moments of the weekend. Many users shared nostalgic messages, linking Jennifer’s happiness to her iconic Friends character, Rachel Green, finally getting her “happy ending.”

Another comment read, “Couldn’t be happier for you two. My heart is exploding.”

Inside Jennifer and Jim’s Love Story

Jennifer and Jim, an author and hypnotherapist, were first spotted together in July 2025, sparking dating rumours after being seen together on a yacht. The couple made several quiet public appearances since then — including at The Morning Show Season 4 premiere in September and a dinner outing with Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka in August.

A source previously told PEOPLE, “(They are) casually dating and having fun. They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work.”

While Jennifer stayed private about her dating life, she hinted at Jim’s importance during a chat with Entertainment Tonight in September. When asked about her new partner, she smiled and said, “That’s very nice,”after being told Jim seemed like “a really special guy.”

Aniston was earlier married to Brad Pitt and later to Justin Theroux, but has kept her personal life low-key in recent years.

Published at : 03 Nov 2025 10:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Brad Pitt Jennifer Aniston Justin Theroux Jim Curtis Jennifer Aniston Boyfriend
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
19 Dead, Several Injured After RTC Bus Collides With Tipper In Telangana's Rangareddy
19 Dead, Several Injured After RTC Bus Collides With Tipper In Telangana's Rangareddy
Cricket
BCCI Announces Rs 51 Crore Cash Reward For Women In Blue After Maiden World Cup Victory
BCCI Announces Rs 51 Crore Cash Reward For Women In Blue After Maiden World Cup Victory
World
7 Dead, 150 Injured As Massive 6.3 Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif
7 Dead, 150 Injured As Massive 6.3 Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif
India
'Historic, Spectacular Win': PM Modi Lauds Women In Blue For Big Maiden World Cup Victory
'Historic, Spectacular Win': PM Modi Lauds Women In Blue For Big Maiden World Cup Victory
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Indian Muscle Flexing In South China Sea
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget