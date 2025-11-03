Jennifer Aniston Makes It Official! Calls Jim Curtis ‘My Love’ In Sweet Birthday Post

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has finally made her relationship with Jim Curtis official, and fans across the globe can’t stop celebrating. The Friends alum took to Instagram on November 2 to share a heartfelt birthday post for Jim, marking her first public acknowledgment of their romance.

Jennifer Confirms Relationship With a Heartfelt Post

In the now-viral post, the 56-year-old actor shared a black-and-white photo of herself embracing Jim from behind. The two appear blissfully happy, smiling in a moment of warmth and affection.

Alongside the intimate image, Jennifer wrote, “Happy birthday my love,” and added the word “Cherished” with a heart emoji, confirming what fans had long been speculating.

The photo instantly sent social media into a frenzy, with millions of likes and a flood of congratulatory comments. Admirers gushed over the couple’s chemistry, expressing joy over seeing Jennifer in love again.

One fan commented, “I cannot even explain how happy I am to see you happy my Jen Jen,” while another wrote, “This post just made my whole week and it’s not even Monday yet.”

Fans Celebrate the Actress’s New Chapter

The Instagram reveal quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity moments of the weekend. Many users shared nostalgic messages, linking Jennifer’s happiness to her iconic Friends character, Rachel Green, finally getting her “happy ending.”

Another comment read, “Couldn’t be happier for you two. My heart is exploding.”

Inside Jennifer and Jim’s Love Story

Jennifer and Jim, an author and hypnotherapist, were first spotted together in July 2025, sparking dating rumours after being seen together on a yacht. The couple made several quiet public appearances since then — including at The Morning Show Season 4 premiere in September and a dinner outing with Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka in August.

A source previously told PEOPLE, “(They are) casually dating and having fun. They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work.”

While Jennifer stayed private about her dating life, she hinted at Jim’s importance during a chat with Entertainment Tonight in September. When asked about her new partner, she smiled and said, “That’s very nice,”after being told Jim seemed like “a really special guy.”

Aniston was earlier married to Brad Pitt and later to Justin Theroux, but has kept her personal life low-key in recent years.