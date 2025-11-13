Jaya Bachchan Loses Cool At Mumbai Event After Paparazzi Swarm Her. Video

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesJaya Bachchan Loses Cool At Mumbai Event After Paparazzi Swarm Her. Video

Jaya Bachchan appeared visibly annoyed at a Mumbai event after photographers crowded around her for pictures. As she gave them a stern glare, daughter Shweta Bachchan stepped in to diffuse the moment.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 09:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan was recently spotted attending an event in Mumbai with her daughter, Shweta Bachchan. However, what caught everyone’s attention wasn’t the mother-daughter appearance but Jaya’s visibly irritated reaction to the paparazzi crowding around her as she entered the venue.

Jaya Bachchan loses cool at paparazzi

In a video now circulating online, Jaya can be seen dressed in a white outfit and wearing a mask as she arrived for the event. As she made her way inside, photographers swarmed around her to get pictures, causing some chaos near the entrance. Jaya appeared visibly annoyed and momentarily stopped to glare at the paparazzi before Shweta gently held her hand and led her forward.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@sneyhzala)

Jaya’s history with paparazzi

This isn’t the first time Jaya Bachchan has expressed her displeasure with being photographed in public. Over the years, she has often criticised intrusive media behaviour and the lack of boundaries at public events.

Earlier, during an appearance on her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast What The Hell Navya, Jaya had shared her concerns about how celebrity videos are often edited before being uploaded online. She said, “What they take and what they put out are two different things. So you have the freedom to do it, what about my freedom?”

Speaking about the culture of provocation in the industry, she had further added, “I know some people make a comment so that they know there will be a reaction, then there will be a discussion, then there will be a tu-tu-main-main (argument). So there are some celebrities who thrive on such things.”

On the work front, Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), co-starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 09:37 PM (IST)
Jaya Bachchan
