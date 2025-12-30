Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Javed Akhtar Not An Arrogant Man, Should Reconnect With Religion’: Mufti Shamail

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Islamic cleric Mufti Shamail has made conciliatory yet pointed remarks about veteran lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar, describing him as a well-read and thoughtful individual while suggesting that his views on religion are shaped by negative influences. The comments have resurfaced public interest in the long-running debate between faith and atheism, especially following a widely shared television exchange between the two. Mufti Shamail’s latest statement strikes a softer tone, even as it calls on Akhtar to reconsider his distance from religion.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mufti Shamail Nadwi (@muftishamail)

Praise, Not Condemnation

In his remarks, Mufti Shamail was careful to distinguish between disagreement and personal criticism. He said Javed Akhtar should not be viewed as arrogant or dismissive, emphasising that the writer’s intellectual depth and reading habits are widely evident. According to the cleric, Akhtar’s atheistic views do not stem from ignorance, but from the ideological environment he is currently part of.

Mufti Shamail suggested that “bad company” can influence even well-informed individuals, shaping their worldview over time. He argued that ideas, particularly on matters of faith, are often reinforced by social circles and intellectual surroundings. In this context, he said Akhtar’s scepticism towards religion should be understood as a product of influence rather than intent.

Call To Reconnect With Religion

While maintaining a respectful tone, Mufti Shamail went a step further by advising Akhtar to distance himself from such influences and return to religion. He said faith offers moral grounding and spiritual clarity that rational argument alone cannot always provide. The cleric framed his appeal not as a rebuke, but as guidance, suggesting that belief and intellect need not be in conflict.

The comments have drawn attention because of the history between the two figures. A past televised debate, in which Akhtar defended atheism and questioned the logic of religious belief, frequently resurfaces on social media. That exchange had sparked sharp reactions, with supporters on both sides framing it as a clash between reason and faith.

Javed Akhtar, who has openly identified as an atheist for years, has not responded to Mufti Shamail’s latest remarks. On social media, reactions have been mixed. Some users welcomed the cleric’s measured language, noting the absence of hostility, while others criticised the suggestion that atheism results from external influence.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 30 Dec 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
Javed Akhtar Islamic Cleric Mufti Shamail Religion Debate Faith Vs Atheism Indian Intellectuals Freedom Of Belief
