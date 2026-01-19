Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesIs Neha Kakkar Getting Divorced? Deleted Instagram Story Triggers Online Speculation

Is Neha Kakkar Getting Divorced? Deleted Instagram Story Triggers Online Speculation

At present, it remains unclear whether the message was related to personal matters, professional workload or emotional burnout.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 07:23 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Singer Neha Kakkar briefly sparked concern online after sharing, and then deleting, an Instagram story suggesting she wanted to step away from work and personal commitments. In the post, the singer said it was “time to take a break” from responsibilities, relationships and work, adding she was unsure if she would return. The deletion led to a wave of speculation across Reddit and social media platforms, with some users linking it to her personal life. However, there has been no official clarification or confirmation.


Is Neha Kakkar Getting Divorced? Deleted Instagram Story Triggers Online Speculation

Deleted Note Sparks Buzz

The now-deleted story was posted on Neha Kakkar’s Instagram account and quickly circulated online via screenshots. The message appeared to reflect emotional fatigue, with the singer expressing a desire to pause multiple aspects of life. While she did not mention any specific incident or person, the tone of the note prompted fans to flood social media with concern and questions.

Shortly after the post disappeared, discussions intensified online, with several Reddit threads and fan pages debating what may have triggered the note. Many pointed towards stress, mental exhaustion or a possible break from social media, given the pressures of celebrity life and constant public scrutiny.

Divorce Rumours Unverified

A section of the internet has claimed the post hints at issues in her marriage, fuelling speculation about a possible divorce. However, there is no verified report or official statement confirming any separation. Neha Kakkar has not issued a follow-up comment explaining the post or the reason behind deleting it.

At present, it remains unclear whether the message was related to personal matters, professional workload or emotional burnout. In the past, celebrities have often used Instagram stories to share unfiltered emotions, only to remove them later amid intense public reaction.

Until Neha Kakkar addresses the matter directly, all claims circulating online should be treated as speculation. Fans continue to wait for clarity, while her deleted post remains the centre of ongoing online chatter.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 07:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Instagram Neha Kakkar Neha Kakkar Divorce
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Hotel Blast Rocks Downtown Kabul, Multiple Casualties Feared
Hotel Blast Rocks Downtown Kabul, Multiple Casualties Feared
Cities
Noida Techie Death: Yogi Takes Cognisance As Software Engineer Drowns In Open Pit, FIR On Builders
Noida Techie Death: Yogi Takes Cognisance As Software Engineer Drowns In Open Pit, FIR On Builders
News
37 Nominations Filed For Nitin Nabin As BJP President, PM Modi Among Proposers
37 Nominations Filed For Nitin Nabin As BJP President, PM Modi Among Proposers
World
PM Modi’s Rare Gesture: Airport Pickup & Hugs For UAE President Al Nahyan
PM Modi’s Rare Gesture: Airport Pickup & Hugs For UAE President Al Nahyan
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Software Engineer Yuvraj Dies in Water-Filled Pit, Systemic Negligence Questioned
Breaking News: Aparna Yadav-Husband Divorce Row Sparks Controversy in BJP
Rajasthan News: Hijab Row Erupts at Kota Centre, Student Alleges Entry Denied
Bihar News: Patna NEET Student Death Triggers Political Storm, Medical Report Raises Questions on Administration
Breaking News: Search Operation Resumes in Kishtwar, 8 Soldiers Injured in Previous Encounter with Militants
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget