Is Neha Kakkar Getting Divorced? Deleted Instagram Story Triggers Online Speculation

Singer Neha Kakkar briefly sparked concern online after sharing, and then deleting, an Instagram story suggesting she wanted to step away from work and personal commitments. In the post, the singer said it was “time to take a break” from responsibilities, relationships and work, adding she was unsure if she would return. The deletion led to a wave of speculation across Reddit and social media platforms, with some users linking it to her personal life. However, there has been no official clarification or confirmation.





Deleted Note Sparks Buzz

The now-deleted story was posted on Neha Kakkar’s Instagram account and quickly circulated online via screenshots. The message appeared to reflect emotional fatigue, with the singer expressing a desire to pause multiple aspects of life. While she did not mention any specific incident or person, the tone of the note prompted fans to flood social media with concern and questions.

Shortly after the post disappeared, discussions intensified online, with several Reddit threads and fan pages debating what may have triggered the note. Many pointed towards stress, mental exhaustion or a possible break from social media, given the pressures of celebrity life and constant public scrutiny.

Divorce Rumours Unverified

A section of the internet has claimed the post hints at issues in her marriage, fuelling speculation about a possible divorce. However, there is no verified report or official statement confirming any separation. Neha Kakkar has not issued a follow-up comment explaining the post or the reason behind deleting it.

At present, it remains unclear whether the message was related to personal matters, professional workload or emotional burnout. In the past, celebrities have often used Instagram stories to share unfiltered emotions, only to remove them later amid intense public reaction.

Until Neha Kakkar addresses the matter directly, all claims circulating online should be treated as speculation. Fans continue to wait for clarity, while her deleted post remains the centre of ongoing online chatter.