Geeta Basra Returns To Acting After 9 Years, Calls Set Her 'Happy Place'

HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesGeeta Basra Returns To Acting After 9 Years, Calls Set Her 'Happy Place'

Geeta Basra opens up about her return to acting after nearly a decade, her thoughts on industry changes post-marriage, and her magazine cover with husband Harbhajan Singh.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 04:29 PM (IST)
Actress Geeta Basra has opened up about her return to the film industry after several years, sharing how being back on set feels like a dream come true.

She also reflected on how the industry has evolved to become more welcoming for women post-marriage.

In an interview with IANS, the 'Mehar' actress called her return after several years a “happy place,” describing the experience as a dream come true. When asked how she feels about being back on set after so many years, Geeta stated, “It’s my happy place. Being on set is my dream, and I feel blessed that I got another chance. Fifteen years ago, it was difficult for women to return after marriage, but now times have changed. The generation has evolved, and it hardly matters anymore.”

The actress also spoke about featuring in a magazine along with her husband and cricketer Harbhajan Singh. Basra shared, “To be included alongside legends and remarkable personalities is truly a proud feeling. Andrea ji and her team have done a great job, and it’s an honor for us. We hope to collaborate more in the future.”

When asked how the decision was made to feature her and Harbhajan on the cover, she explained, “Andrea, Shivendra, and the team were discussing who should feature on the cover. Shivendra suggested Harbhajan’s name, and immediately everyone felt it was the right choice. Soon, both of us were approached, and it all worked out beautifully. The timing was also perfect—my film had just been released, I stepped into production, and we were part of this beautiful show that people are appreciating.”

For the unversed, Geeta Basra, known for her roles in films like “The Train” and “Dil Diya Hai,” took a nine-year break from acting to focus on family life following her marriage to cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh.

After a decade-long hiatus, she made a strong comeback with the Punjabi film “Meher.” Directed by Rakesh Mehta, “Mehar” also marked the acting debut of businessman Raj Kundra. The film was released in theaters on September 5, 2025.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 04:29 PM (IST)
Geeta Basra Harbhajan Singh Wife Geeta Basra Comeback Mehar Punjabi Film Geeta Basra Harbhajan Singh Magazine Cover
