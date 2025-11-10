Farhan Akhtar Calls Naseeruddin Shah’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Remarks 'Distasteful'

Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar has addressed veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah’s decade-old criticism of his performance in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, calling the remarks “distasteful.” In a recent conversation with India TV, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor expressed disappointment over the way Naseeruddin had publicly dismissed his work back in 2013.

Farhan Opens Up on Naseeruddin’s Comments

Speaking about the matter, Farhan said, “I have known him for so many years. We worked together in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. He knows me ever since I was a child. He is a great performer and a great actor, but the only thing that I didn’t like was that if you want me to improve in my work, then there is a way of communicating that.”

The Rock On!! actor said he felt that a personal conversation would have been more respectful than a public remark. “I would have picked up a phone and told the person to come home. I have watched your film and I found these points lacking, and if you’re passionate for acting, then you should work on these things. This is a way of communicating. But to go in the press and say this… I found that distasteful.”

A Look Back at Naseeruddin Shah’s 2013 Remarks

In 2013, Naseeruddin Shah had sparked a controversy when he had said, “I don’t care about Farhan Akhtar, and I don’t watch his films,” calling Bhaag Milkha Bhaag “a completely fake” portrayal of the late Olympian Milkha Singh.

He had further commented, “Farhan has no doubt worked very hard but building up muscles and growing your hair is not exactly working hard on your acting. At least he should have tried to look like Milkha.”

Farhan Focused on Upcoming War Drama ‘120 Bahadur’

Despite the resurfacing of the old controversy, Farhan appears unfazed. The actor is currently gearing up for his upcoming film 120 Bahadur, directed by Razneesh Ghai. The war drama, releasing on November 21, will see Farhan essay the role of Major Shaitan Singh and recount the heroism of 120 soldiers during the Battle of Rezang La in the 1962 Sino-Indian War.

“Other than that, if he didn’t like it, it is his opinion, and I can’t change that — he is entitled to it,” Farhan added, closing the discussion with calm composure.