Farah Khan Shares Her Cook Dilip Owns 3-Storey House With Private Pool In Bihar

Farah Khan’s recent visit to actors Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s Mumbai residence turned into more than just a catch-up session over home-cooked food, it became a heartwarming celebration of one man’s incredible journey. The spotlight, quite unexpectedly, shifted from the star siblings to Farah’s trusted cook, Dilip, whose personal story left everyone smiling.

Known for her humour, Farah was quick to joke about the lack of air-conditioning in the kitchen, exclaiming, “Bhai Dilip, inke kitchen mein AC nahi hai!” Huma, never missing a beat, replied, “Kyunki hum gareeb hai (because we are poor).”

Farah's cook Dilip's house in Bihar

Dilip, with his characteristic humility, responded, “No, ma’am and I are gareeb,” only to be lovingly interrupted by Saqib who teased, “Sabse zyada ameer toh aap hi ho (You are the richest). I have heard you’ve built a three-storey building with a private pool in your village!”

That revelation stunned even Huma, who asked in disbelief, “Wait—three storeys and a pool? In the village?” Farah chimed in with a knowing smile, “Yes, the construction is on hold because they are waiting for marble for the flooring!”

Dilip providing good education to his children

Dilip, originally from Bihar, has been quietly building a comfortable life for his family. His efforts to educate his children in an English-medium school didn’t go unnoticed. Huma’s mother, Ameena, praised him warmly, saying, “I’m so happy he is educating all his children, and that too in an English medium school. I was really impressed when I met them.”

Farah added, “Yes, his kids go to a great school,” then asked Dilip, “They’ve started speaking English, right?” Dilip responded with a bashful, “Yes, a little.” Farah teased him fondly, “Send them to me, I’ll teach them!”

Saqib, clearly fond of him, couldn’t help but pull Dilip’s cheeks and say, “You’re such a cutie!”

Having become something of a social media sensation through Farah’s vlogs, Dilip’s popularity continues to rise. He’s been documenting his house construction journey, with Farah often giving humorous updates. He’s even appeared in a Myntra ad with Shah Rukh Khan and now features in Vim dish soap commercials alongside Farah.