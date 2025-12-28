Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Even a Small Role Felt Big’: Krystle D’Souza On Being Part Of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

‘Even a Small Role Felt Big’: Krystle D’Souza On Being Part Of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

Krystle D’Souza opens up about her experience in Dhurandhar, calling it a career-defining moment.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 28 Dec 2025 04:22 PM (IST)

Actress Krystle D’Souza has opened up about a defining moment in her career as she reflected on her experience in “Dhurandhar.”

Speaking exclusively to IANS, she shared how what began as a small role in the film unexpectedly became a significant milestone for her, especially as it gave her the opportunity to be part of a powerful ensemble cast featuring some of the industry’s most respected names. Krystle D’Souza featured in the song “Shararat” from Dhurandhar, sung by Jasmine Sandlas and Madhubanti Bagchi. The track, which also stars Ayesha Khan, has quickly become an instant chartbuster on social media.

Expressing her desire to be part of the ensemble cast of the film, Krystle mentioned that being part of the Ranveer Singh starrer feels like a dream come true for her. The ‘Chehre’ actress shared that simply getting the opportunity to share screen space with actors like Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan was a huge achievement in itself. Krystle revealed that she initially did not know how much screen time she would get in the song, but she agreed to be part of the project because of its strong ensemble cast.

Krystle shared, “To be honest, this feels like a dream. Just sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan is a huge deal for me. I didn’t know how much footage or screen time I would get in the song, but I still said yes because I heard that the film had such a strong ensemble cast with so many incredible actors.”

“I wanted to be a part of it in any capacity, even if it was a small one. I’m truly happy that what began as a small opportunity turned into something really big for me.”

“Dhurandhar,” directed by Aditya Dhar, stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik. The action thriller was released in theatres on December 5.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Published at : 28 Dec 2025 04:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Krystle D'Souza Dhurandhar Aditya Dhar Film Dhurandhar Cast Krystle D’Souza Dhurandhar Song
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Unnao Rape Case: Protests At Jantar Mantar Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing On Kuldeep Sengar
Unnao Rape Case: Protests At Jantar Mantar Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing On Kuldeep Sengar
World
Hadi's Inqilab Moncho Warns Of Escalating Protests Across Bangladesh, Declares Nationwide Block
Hadi's Inqilab Moncho Warns Of Escalating Protests Across Bangladesh, Declares Nationwide Block
India
Tharoor Backs Digvijaya’s Reform Pitch As Congress Faces Fresh Internal Churn
Tharoor Backs Digvijaya’s Reform Pitch As Congress Faces Fresh Internal Churn
Cricket
IND vs NZ ODIs: Rishabh Pant Out! This Keeper-Batter To Replace Him In ODIs
IND vs NZ ODIs: Rishabh Pant Out! This Keeper-Batter To Replace Him In ODIs
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Digvijaya Singh’s RSS Remark Triggers Storm in Congress, Leaders Divided Over Reform Call
Breaking: Congress Celebrates Legacy, Digvijaya Singh Highlights Need for Organisational Focus
Breaking: Digvijaya Singh’s Statement on RSS Triggers Political Reactions
Unnao Rape Case: Unnao Rape Survivor to Protest at Jantar Mantar, Warns of Road Sit-In if Stopped
BMC Elections: BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) Seal Seat Deal, Congress-VBA Alliance Announced
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget