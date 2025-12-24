Esha Deol’s First Public Appearance After Dharmendra’s Death Ends In Awkward Paparazzi Moment

Actor Esha Deol was spotted in public for the first time since the passing of her father, legendary actor Dharmendra, on November 24. The actor acknowledged the presence of the paparazzi and briefly paused for photographs but chose to keep her interaction minimal, declining to respond when photographers enquired about her well-being.

On Tuesday, Esha was seen at Mumbai airport as she left the city, marking her first public appearance since losing her father. Keeping a low profile, she arrived dressed in a simple all-black outfit — a fitted crew-neck T-shirt teamed with black trousers. She completed the look with aviator sunglasses and subtle gold accessories, including a bracelet and a ring.

As Esha walked towards the security checkpoint, photographers requested her to slow down and pose. She obliged and stood briefly for the cameras. However, her sombre expression reflected her emotional state, which did not go unnoticed.

The moment turned awkward when one photographer asked her, “Kaise ho aap (how are you)?”. Esha appeared visibly startled by the question. She raised her hand in a gesture of disbelief, as if questioning the appropriateness of the remark, before folding her hands and heading inside the airport terminal.

Esha's note on Instagram

Earlier this month, Esha addressed her absence and emotional state through a note on her Instagram Stories, where she shared that she is cautiously beginning to return to work while navigating her grief. She wrote, “I had kept a few work commitments on hold for a long time, which I would be posting & sharing with you all now in the coming days. Please understand me as a human & most importantly as a daughter who is still grieving the loss of her most loving, precious father. A loss I would never get over.”

She further added, “If I had things my way, I would wish to not be on this platform for some time and just take a break. But I can't do that. So try & be kind and understanding. Thank you for the love & support always... love you all.”

Remembering Dharmendra

Dharmendra passed away on November 24, just days ahead of his 90th birthday on December 8. The veteran actor had been discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital earlier in November and was recovering at home. His last rites were performed in Mumbai on November 25.

The iconic star will make his final on-screen appearance in the upcoming war drama Ikkis, headlined by Agastya Nanda. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film chronicles the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, one of the youngest Param Vir Chakra awardees, remembered for his exceptional bravery during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Ikkis is scheduled to hit theatres on January 1, 2026.