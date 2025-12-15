Elvish Yadav’s Photo With Lionel Messi Sparks Debate Online: Real or AI?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A photograph shared by social media influencer Elvish Yadav featuring football superstar Lionel Messi triggered a flurry of online debate on Monday, with users questioning whether the image was genuine or generated using artificial intelligence. The picture, which also includes actor and influencer Jannat Zubair, quickly went viral after being posted on Yadav’s social media account, drawing sharp reactions ranging from admiration to disbelief. Within minutes of the post going live, social media platforms were flooded with comments dissecting the photo’s authenticity.

The image was accompanied by a brief caption -“RaoSahab X Messi”-but its simplicity did little to curb the speculation it unleashed. As the post gathered momentum, users began analysing visual details, comparing lighting, facial expressions and proportions, while others openly asked whether the photograph had been digitally created.

Authenticity Questioned Online

A significant section of users expressed doubt, directly asking whether artificial intelligence had been used to generate the image. One comment read, “Even Elvish Yadav got a good photo with Messi, that too for free. Meanwhile, SRK couldn’t get one even after paying Rs 10 lakh, so his fans are using AI photos.” The remark, though humorous, reflected the broader scepticism surrounding celebrity images in the age of AI.

Another user went a step further and asked AI chatbot Grok to verify the image, writing, “Is it real or AI?” In response, the bot claimed the photograph appeared authentic, stating that it was taken during Lionel Messi’s meeting with the Puch AI team and influencers, including Elvish Yadav and Jannat Zubair, during the footballer’s GOAT India Tour 2025. The bot cited multiple sources, including official posts, to support its claim.

Sarcasm, Praise & Divided Reactions

While some users remained unconvinced, others reacted with sarcasm. One comment read, “Rare picture of Leo Messi wasting his time,” highlighting the disbelief among sections of Messi’s fanbase. At the same time, many followers celebrated the moment, praising Yadav for what they described as a dream collaboration.