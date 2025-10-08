Watch: Diljit Dosanjh Cooks ‘Sexy Soyabeans Ki Sabzi’ With Groovy Beats After Emmy Nomination

Global superstar Diljit Dosanjh, who was last seen in 'Jatt & Juliet 3', is making a return to his kitchen.

On Tuesday, the actor-singer took to his Instagram, and shared a fun video in which he can be seen with his team member cooking up a storm in the kitchen.

The actor prepared soyabean ki sabzi as he grooved to a trap beat song. He kept the vibe of the video groovy, and fun as he documented himself at different stages of cooking the recipe.

He wrote in the caption, "Sexy soyabeans ki sabzi".

Earlier, Diljit landed a nomination in the International Emmy Awards. The actor has been nominated in the Best Actor in a Lead Role for his work in the biopic 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. The Hindi-biographical drama film was directed and co-written by Imtiaz Ali, and starred Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role of Chamkila and Parineeti Chopra as his wife Amarjot.

Chamkila is considered the “Elvis of Punjab”, whose provocative music captured rural Punjab in the 1980s. The narrative blends performance sequences with the social realities that fueled Chamkila’s songs, tackling themes of caste, desire, and conservatism.

The film follows Chamkila’s rise from a Dalit labourer and aspiring musician in Punjab to becoming a folk icon known for his bold lyrics, and ends with his unsolved 1988 assassination when he was gunned down while he was performing on stage with his wife.

The film’s music was composed by the Oscar and Grammy-winning music director A. R. Rahma, and it reimagines Chamkila’s spirit, combining folk roots with contemporary arrangements. The film avoids a conventional biopic style, instead using musical storytelling and interviews to piece together his journey and the mystery of his murder.

This marks another international recognition for Diljit, who has emerged as a superstar in the past few years owing to the exceptional quality of his work. In addition to his packed live shows featuring his electrifying performances, he made history in 2023 when he became the first Punjabi artiste to perform at Coachella, captivating global audiences with his dynamic stage presence and cultural pride.

He also featured on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ in 2024, where he performed ‘Born to Shine’ and ‘G.O.A.T.’ and delivered a vibrant, high-energy set. Jimmy Fallon introduced him as “the biggest Punjabi artiste on the planet”, and joined in the energy on stage.

By blending traditional Punjabi sounds with contemporary beats, Diljit has elevated regional music to a global platform.

