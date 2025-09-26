Diljit Dosanjh Credits Imtiaz Ali After Emmy Nomination For 'Chamkila' Performance

Indian cinema continues to make waves on the global stage, as actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali earn prestigious nominations at the International Emmy Awards 2025 for their work on the biographical drama Amar Singh Chamkila. The Netflix original has not only received a nomination for Best TV Movie/Mini-Series, but Diljit Dosanjh is also up for Best Performance by an Actor, celebrating his compelling portrayal of the controversial Punjabi music icon.

The nominations were met with overwhelming joy and gratitude by the cast and crew. Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram Story to credit the director, saying: “It’s all because of Imtiaz Ali sir.”





Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ali, who brought the tragic story of Chamkila to life, shared his pride in the team’s achievement, writing:

“Making us proud, Diljit Dosanjh. So well deserved.”

A Salute to Punjab’s Iconic Voice

In a video message shared by NDTV, the director acknowledged the flood of congratulatory messages he received and highlighted the film’s deep connection to its cultural roots:

“Lot of messages have already come. Lot of people have congratulated me. So it means it’s a really big deal. I would like to congratulate the team of Chamkila, all those people of Punjab that contributed to this film, because it’s very much a film of that land… Diljit Dosanjh twice over. Thank you very much.”

Parineeti Chopra Celebrates the Milestone

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who played Amarjot, Chamkila’s second wife, also expressed her excitement over the Emmy nod. On Instagram, she wrote: “Woohooo proud of my Team Chamkila!”





The actress underwent a significant transformation for the role, further contributing to the film’s authenticity and emotional depth.

A Global Spotlight on a Local Legend

Amar Singh Chamkila, which premiered on Netflix on April 12, 2024, chronicles the life of the revolutionary singer from Punjab. Born into a Dalit Sikh family and disillusioned by his factory job, Chamkila turned to music, creating bold and rebellious lyrics that earned him massive popularity, and controversy. His life was tragically cut short when he was assassinated at just 27.

Diljit now finds himself in esteemed company, competing for the Emmy against actors David Mitchell, Oriol Pla, and Diego Vasquez. The nomination stands as a moment of pride for Indian cinema and underlines the growing global appeal of regional narratives.