Dharmendra’s Evergreen Legacy: Tracing The Proud Deol Lineage

Bollywood’s beloved “He-Man,” Dharmendra is not just knoen for his glorious career but also a remarkable family legacy that spans generations. From his early days in Punjab to becoming one of Indian cinema’s most adored icons, Dharmendra’s life is a blend of cinematic excellence, personal milestones, and enduring family bonds.

From Nasrali to National Fame

Born Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol on December 8, 1935, in Nasrali, Punjab, the actor’s journey from a small-town boy to a Bollywood megastar is nothing short of inspirational. His father, Kewal Kishan Singh Deol, was a schoolteacher, and his mother, Satwant Kaur, nurtured his dreams.

Dharmendra made his acting debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. Over six decades, he went on to feature in over 300 films, including Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Haqeeqat, The Burning Train, and Dharam Veer. His rugged charm and effortless performances earned him the moniker “He-Man of Bollywood.” Recognizing his stellar contribution to Indian cinema, he was conferred the Padma Bhushan.

Dharmendra’s First Family with Prakash Kaur

Dharmendra’s personal life has been as eventful as his film career. He married Prakash Kaur at the age of 19, and the couple shares four children — Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijayta Deol, and Ajeeta Deol.

Sunny Deol, the eldest, debuted with Betaab in 1983 and became synonymous with powerful performances in films like Ghayal and Border. Married to Pooja Deol, he has two sons — Karan and Rajveer, both actors.

Bobby Deol, known for Gupt, Soldier, and the web series Aashram, is married to Tanya Ahuja and has two sons, Aryaman and Dharam.

Vijayta Deol, Dharmendra’s elder daughter, lives a quiet life with her husband Vivek Gill and their children Prerna and Sahil.

Ajeeta Deol, the youngest, stays in the USA with her husband Dr. Kiran Chaudhri and daughters Dr. Nikita Mina and Dr. Prianka Chaudhri.

His marriage with Hema Malini

Dharmendra’s love story with Hema Malini remains one of Bollywood’s most talked-about romances. The duo married in 1980, after Dharmendra reportedly converted to Islam. Together, they have two daughters — Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Esha, an actress and trained dancer, is married to Bharat Takhtani and has two daughters, Radhya and Miraya.

Ahana, also a classical dancer, is married to Vaibhav Vohra and has three children — twin daughters Astraia and Adea, and a son, Darien.

The Larger Deol Legacy

Dharmendra’s extended family includes his late brother Ajit Singh Deol, who acted and produced films like Pratiggya and Putt Jattan De. Ajit’s son, Abhay Deol, carries forward the family’s cinematic legacy with acclaimed films like Dev.D and Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!

Beyond acting, Dharmendra also made a mark in politics, serving as a BJP MP from Bikaner in 2004. His 89 years are not just a testament to longevity but to a life lived with passion, humility, and dedication — both on screen and at home.