HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDharmendra’s Death: Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar Honours Him, Recalls ‘Sholay’ Shot In Ramanagara

Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar mourns Dharmendra’s death, recalling the filming of Sholay in Ramanagara and calling the actor’s legacy “eternal.” A look at the star’s unmatched cinematic journey.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 09:03 PM (IST)
The passing of legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra has prompted tributes from across the country, and among the most heartfelt messages came from Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. Remembering the veteran star, Shivakumar said Dharmendra’s legacy would “forever live on” and recalled the actor’s strong connection to Karnataka through the iconic film Sholay, shot extensively in Ramanagaram.

D.K. Shivakumar’s Emotional Tribute

In a message posted on X, the Deputy CM wrote, “Saddened by the passing of legendary actor Dharmendra avaru. His charisma, warmth, and unforgettable performances defined an era of Indian cinema and touched millions of hearts. From the timeless magic of Sholay, filmed in our own Ramanagara, to countless memorable roles, his legacy will forever live on. My thoughts are with his family, loved ones, and admirers in this difficult hour. Om Shanti.”

 

Speaking to PTI, Shivakumar further reflected on the pride Karnataka feels for Dharmendra’s work. He said, “Karnataka and Bengaluru are very proud of Dharmendra. Sholay was shot in my district, in Ramanagaram… He played a major role in the movie, which was recognised nationally and internationally. We are very proud of that film. On behalf of the Government of Karnataka and myself, we pray to God. There are many followers; we still remember him…”

A Star Who Ruled Six Decades of Indian Cinema

Dharmendra, who died at 89 on November 24, enjoyed one of the longest and most successful careers in Hindi cinema. He made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere and steadily rose to prominence with impactful roles in Bandini, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, and Kaajal.

His breakthrough came with the war classic Haqeeqat (1965), followed by Phool Aur Patthar, which established him as a major box-office force. Through the late 1960s and 1970s, Dharmendra delivered back-to-back hits including Anupama, Aadmi Aur Insaan, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, and Dharam Veer.

An Unmatched Box-Office Track Record

In the 1980s, Dharmendra transitioned into action-centric roles, headlining successful commercial entertainers such as Badle Ki Aag, Ghulami, Loha, and Elaan-E-Jung. Over a remarkable 64-year career, he delivered 75 hits as a lead actor—a number unmatched by any Hindi film star. His tally outstrips even those of Amitabh Bachchan (57), Rajesh Khanna (42), Shah Rukh Khan (35), and Salman Khan (38).

Dharmendra leaves behind an unparalleled cinematic legacy, remembered not only by his fans but also by leaders, colleagues, and film lovers across generations.

Published at : 24 Nov 2025 09:03 PM (IST)
Karnataka News Dharmendra Death Dharmendra Achievements Dharmendra Passes Away D.K. Shivakumar Tribute
