Dharmendra Hospitalised In Mumbai: 89-Year-Old Actor Reportedly On Ventilator Support

Dharmendra Hospitalised In Mumbai: 89-Year-Old Actor Reportedly On Ventilator Support

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra has reportedly been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital for treatment.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 04:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Veteran Bollywood icon Dharmendra has been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital and is reportedly on ventilator support, as per several media reports. The 89-year-old actor, who will celebrate his 90th birthday on December 8, had been unwell for the past few days and was moved to the ICU after his health deteriorated on Sunday morning.

Family Rushes to Hospital, No Official Statement Yet

According to reports, Dharmendra’s family members have been visiting the hospital frequently since early morning. However, neither the hospital authorities nor the actor’s family has released an official statement regarding his condition.

Sources close to the development told Hindustan Times that the actor’s hospital visit is part of a routine health check-up, clarifying that “there is absolutely no cause for concern.” The source further stated, “Yes, Dharmendra is currently at Breach Candy Hospital, but there is absolutely no cause for concern. The actor is in good health and visits the hospital often for routine medical tests, which is the reason for his current stay.”

The clarification comes after a section of the media reported that the actor was placed on ventilator support, causing panic among fans.

The He-Man of Bollywood

Known fondly as Bollywood’s original “He-Man,” Dharmendra has enjoyed a six-decade-long career in Indian cinema. He made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere and went on to deliver timeless performances in films such as Bandini, Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, and Dream Girl.

The actor has also received numerous accolades for his contribution to Indian cinema and remains one of the most respected veterans in the film industry.

Recent Work and Upcoming Project

Dharmendra was last seen earlier this year in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. His next appearance will be in Sriram Raghavan’s war drama “Ikkis,” which features Agastya Nanda in the lead role and is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetarpal. The film is slated for a December 25 release.

 

Despite being in his late eighties, Dharmendra continues to remain active in films and frequently engages with his fans on social media.

Published at : 10 Nov 2025 04:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hema Malini Dharmendra Breach Candy Hospital Dharmendra Hospitalised Ikkis Movie
