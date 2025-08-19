After months of silence, YouTuber and actor Dhanashree Verma has finally opened up about her divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. The couple, who separated earlier this year after nearly five years of marriage, made headlines not only for their split but also for Chahal’s infamous “T-shirt stunt” outside the court.

Speaking to Humans of Bombay, Dhanashree revealed how overwhelming the proceedings felt for her and her family. “I genuinely feel that the day it actually happened, it was very emotional for me and my family. I literally started howling and crying in front of everybody. I cannot even express what I was feeling at that point of time,” she recalled.

Reaction to Chahal’s Viral T-Shirt

Chahal was photographed leaving court wearing a T-shirt with the phrase “Be your own sugar daddy,” which immediately went viral. Reflecting on the incident, Dhanashree said she wasn’t aware of it until much later. “He walked out first, that whole thing happened with the T-shirt and media, and I wasn’t aware about it because I was still inside… Until I took out my phone and saw it, I didn’t want to believe it. Ye sach mein isne aisa kiya? (Did he really do this?) In that one second, I was like—it’s over. Why should I cry? Somewhere I felt bad, questioning myself—main kyu ro rahi thi? (Why was I crying?) For this? That was the motivation I needed: I just had to laugh it out,” she said.

She also shared how the moment left her shaken but gave her perspective: “In moments like that, everything just flashes through your mind.”

Facing Blame and Backlash

Even before the verdict, Dhanashree said she was prepared to face public criticism. “Even before I knew about this T-shirt stunt, we were aware that people were going to hold me responsible for the divorce,” she noted. Despite the intense trolling she faced online, she chose to remain quiet until now. When asked if Chahal’s gesture was a final message, she responded with humor: “Arre bhai, WhatsApp kardeta!”

Earlier, Chahal had explained in a podcast with Raj Shamani that his act was deliberate: “I just felt like I wanted to give one message and I did that… I decided, now everyone can go to hell, I will do what I want.”

The End of a Chapter

The couple filed for divorce in February 2024, with the separation finalized earlier this year. Since the split, Dhanashree has faced online trolling, while reports suggest Chahal is now dating content creator RJ Mahvash.