Deepika Padukone Commends Jemimah Rodrigues For Her Honesty On Mental Health Struggles

Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues not only powered India into the Women’s World Cup 2025 final with a sensational unbeaten 127 off 134 balls against Australia, but also won hearts with her honesty off the field. Following the team’s dramatic semi-final win, Jemimah shared an emotional account of her struggle with anxiety, a revelation that struck a chord across the country and drew appreciation from actor Deepika Padukone.

Jemimah’s emotional revelation

Speaking candidly at the post-match press conference, the young batter said, “I will be very vulnerable here because I know if someone is watching this, they might be going through the same thing. That’s my whole purpose of saying it — because nobody likes to talk about their weakness.”

She went on to reveal that the early part of the tournament had been mentally overwhelming. “I was going through a lot of anxiety at the start of the tournament. Even before some matches, I used to call my mum and cry — cry the entire time — just to let it all out. When you are going through anxiety, you feel numb. You don’t know what to do. You’re trying to be yourself. During that time, my mum and dad supported me a lot.”

Jemimah spoke with warmth and gratitude about her teammates who stood by her when she needed them most. “Arundhati Reddy saw me crying every day. Later, I joked with her saying, ‘Don’t come in front of me, I’ll start crying again!’ But she checked on me every single day. And there was Smriti (Mandhana), who helped me too. She knew what I was going through. During a few net sessions, she would just stand there silently — she didn’t say much, but she knew her presence mattered to me.”

She further added, “Radha (Yadav) was also always there, taking care of me. I am so blessed to have friends I can call family. I didn’t have to go through it alone — and it’s okay to ask for help. My mum is as emotional as I am, and my family went through a lot too. But they all stood by me and believed in me when I didn’t, when I couldn’t.”

Deepika Padukone’s heartfelt response

Jemimah’s heartfelt words quickly went viral, drawing admiration from fans, fellow cricketers, and celebrities alike. Among them was Deepika Padukone, who reshared the clip on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Thank you Jemimah for your vulnerability and for sharing your story…” followed by a folded-hands emoji.

Deepika’s continuing advocacy for mental health

A longtime advocate for mental health awareness, Deepika has consistently spoken about her own experience with depression. Through her Live Love Laugh Foundation, she has worked to promote conversations around mental well-being and provide accessible support.

In a past interview with CNBC-TV18, Deepika had expressed her vision for a more empathetic India, saying, “My dream for mental health in India is what gully cricket is to India.”