Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDeepika Padukone Bakes Cake For Daughter Dua's 1st Birthday, Shares Heartfelt Post

Deepika Padukone Bakes Cake For Daughter Dua's 1st Birthday, Shares Heartfelt Post

Deepika Padukone celebrates her daughter Dua’s first birthday with a homemade cake, sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram. Fans gush over the sweet gesture.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 12:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Deepika Padukone marked a special milestone in her life on Tuesday as her daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, turned one. The new mom took to Instagram a day later to share a glimpse of the intimate celebration, revealing a heartfelt gesture that melted hearts online, a cake baked lovingly by her.

Sharing a photo of the simple yet elegant chocolate cake, Deepika wrote, “My love language? Baking a cake for my daughter’s 1st birthday!”

The image featured the cake with a single golden candle in the center, placed on a white cake stand and surrounded by pastel-toned flowers. A slice had already been cut, adding to the homemade warmth of the scene.

Fans Adore Deepika’s Sweet Gesture

As soon as the post went live, fans flooded Deepika’s comment section with adoration and excitement. Many simply wrote “aww,” while others thanked her for sharing a peek into her personal life.

“Finally, at least posted something,” one follower noted, while another said, “This is so sweet, a sweet cake from the sweetest mother for baby Dua.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Another user gushed, “Omgg you made this,” and one wrote, “Thank you Dp.” Others left heartfelt messages like, “Cutest,” and “Happy birthday to baby Dua. This is the cutest thing ever, Deepika, you’re such a sweet mamma.”

Ranveer Spotted, Deepika Reflects on Parenthood

While Deepika stayed home to celebrate Dua’s birthday, Ranveer Singh was seen at a dubbing studio in Bandra on the same day, pausing to pose for the paparazzi.

The couple welcomed baby Dua on September 8, 2024, and introduced her to the world during Diwali last year. At the time, they shared her name with a meaningful message: “Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude.”

What’s Next for Deepika and Ranveer?

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for Aditya Dhar’s next project and Don 3 directed by Farhan Akhtar. Meanwhile, Deepika was last seen in Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, where she shared screen space with Ranveer, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff.

Looking ahead, Deepika will headline a sci-fi action film by Atlee, opposite Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA22 x A6. She is also expected to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for the upcoming film King.

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 12:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Deepika Padukone Ranveer SIngh Dua Padukone Singh Dua Birthday Deepika Ranveer Daughter Deepika Cake Instagram Deepika Daughter Cake
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Loot, Arson, Rape In Movement's Name': Nepal Army Extends Nationwide Curfew
'Loot, Arson, Rape In Movement's Name': Nepal Army Extends Nationwide Curfew
India
India And US Natural Partners, Looking Forward To Talks: PM Modi Responds To Trump's Post
India And US Natural Partners, Looking Forward To Talks: PM Modi Responds To Trump's Post
World
Poland's Airspace Violated By 'Drone-Type Objects' From Russia, Major Airports Shut
Poland's Airspace Violated By Russian Drones, Major Airports Shut
India
Nepal Unrest: Indians Return As Protests Continue; Security Tightened At UP Borders, Markets Shut — Updates
Nepal Unrest: Indians Return As Protests Continue; Security Tightened At UP Borders, Markets Shut — Updates
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Joint Operation Uncovers ISI Network, Terror Plan Neutralized | ABP NEWS
Unrest In Nepal: Flights Canceled Amid Unrest at Tribhuvan International Airport | ABP NEWS
Unrest In Nepal: Former MPs and Lawmakers’ Houses Torched Amid Unrest in Nepal | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Responds to Donald Trump’s Statement, Looks Forward to Talks | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Nepal’s Capital Erupts in Violence as Protests Against Government Intensify | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget