Deepika Padukone Bakes Cake For Daughter Dua's 1st Birthday, Shares Heartfelt Post

Actor Deepika Padukone marked a special milestone in her life on Tuesday as her daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, turned one. The new mom took to Instagram a day later to share a glimpse of the intimate celebration, revealing a heartfelt gesture that melted hearts online, a cake baked lovingly by her.

Sharing a photo of the simple yet elegant chocolate cake, Deepika wrote, “My love language? Baking a cake for my daughter’s 1st birthday!”

The image featured the cake with a single golden candle in the center, placed on a white cake stand and surrounded by pastel-toned flowers. A slice had already been cut, adding to the homemade warmth of the scene.

Fans Adore Deepika’s Sweet Gesture

As soon as the post went live, fans flooded Deepika’s comment section with adoration and excitement. Many simply wrote “aww,” while others thanked her for sharing a peek into her personal life.

“Finally, at least posted something,” one follower noted, while another said, “This is so sweet, a sweet cake from the sweetest mother for baby Dua.”

Another user gushed, “Omgg you made this,” and one wrote, “Thank you Dp.” Others left heartfelt messages like, “Cutest,” and “Happy birthday to baby Dua. This is the cutest thing ever, Deepika, you’re such a sweet mamma.”

Ranveer Spotted, Deepika Reflects on Parenthood

While Deepika stayed home to celebrate Dua’s birthday, Ranveer Singh was seen at a dubbing studio in Bandra on the same day, pausing to pose for the paparazzi.

The couple welcomed baby Dua on September 8, 2024, and introduced her to the world during Diwali last year. At the time, they shared her name with a meaningful message: “Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude.”

What’s Next for Deepika and Ranveer?

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for Aditya Dhar’s next project and Don 3 directed by Farhan Akhtar. Meanwhile, Deepika was last seen in Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, where she shared screen space with Ranveer, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff.

Looking ahead, Deepika will headline a sci-fi action film by Atlee, opposite Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA22 x A6. She is also expected to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for the upcoming film King.