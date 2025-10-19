Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDeepika Padukone And Alia Bhatt Spotted Playing Padel In Mumbai: Fans React

Deepika Padukone And Alia Bhatt Spotted Playing Padel In Mumbai: Fans React

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt were spotted enjoying a casual padel session in Mumbai, sparking social media excitement over their candid friendship and chemistry.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 10:35 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt chose a low-key start to the festive season, skipping designer lehengas and glitter in favor of sports attire and sneakers. The duo were spotted enjoying a lighthearted padel session in Mumbai on Saturday, a moment fans are calling the beginning of their “BFFs era.”

Deepika and Alia’s Sporty Saturday

Viral paparazzi videos captured the actresses leaving a Mumbai sports complex, rackets in hand and wearing bright smiles. Deepika sported a crisp white hoodie paired with black tights, exuding effortless charm, while Alia looked comfortable in a blue athleisure co-ord. Both waved to photographers before heading to their cars, with Deepika even blowing a playful flying kiss.

Another clip showed the pair walking side by side, engaged in animated conversation — a rare glimpse into genuine moments between two of Bollywood’s top stars.

Fans Enthralled by Their Candid Bond

Social media quickly turned into a hub of admiration. One fan commented,

“Their chemistry feels so real, not staged at all!"

Another wrote, “While people pit them against each other online, they’re out here just playing padel and talking about their babies — iconic behaviour."

A third fan summarized the sentiment, “It’s so refreshing to see two top actresses hanging out without any pretense or competition — just women having fun."

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

What’s Next for the Actresses

Deepika Padukone, fresh from the success of Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, continues to impress audiences. The film, featuring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor, grossed ₹372 crore worldwide. She is next slated to appear in Siddharth Anand’s King, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan.

Alia Bhatt is set to star in Alpha, a spy thriller by Shiv Rawail, featuring Sharvari Wagh and Bobby Deol, releasing on December 25, 2025. She will also reunite with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War.

Despite online debates about their rivalry, Deepika and Alia seem focused on enjoying each other’s company, two leading actresses thriving together both on and off screen.

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 10:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Deepika Padukone News Alia Bhatt News Deepika Padukone Alia Bhatt 2025 Bollywood BFFs
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Rain Interrupts IND vs AUS Perth ODI, India In Trouble After Dramatic Collapse
Rain Interrupts IND vs AUS Perth ODI, India In Trouble After Dramatic Collapse
World
Hamas May Target Gaza Civilians, Warns US
Hamas May Target Gaza Civilians, Warns US
World
'No King' Protests Erupt Across US As Millions Rally Against Trump's Sweeping Policies Amid Govt Shutdown
'No King' Protests Erupt Across US As Millions Rally Against Trump's Sweeping Policies
India
'Every Inch Of Pakistan Within BrahMos' Reach,' Rajnath Singh Flags Off First Locally Made Batch
'Every Inch Of Pakistan Within BrahMos' Reach,' Rajnath Singh Flags Off First Locally Made Batch
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget