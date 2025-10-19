Deepika Padukone And Alia Bhatt Spotted Playing Padel In Mumbai: Fans React

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt chose a low-key start to the festive season, skipping designer lehengas and glitter in favor of sports attire and sneakers. The duo were spotted enjoying a lighthearted padel session in Mumbai on Saturday, a moment fans are calling the beginning of their “BFFs era.”

Deepika and Alia’s Sporty Saturday

Viral paparazzi videos captured the actresses leaving a Mumbai sports complex, rackets in hand and wearing bright smiles. Deepika sported a crisp white hoodie paired with black tights, exuding effortless charm, while Alia looked comfortable in a blue athleisure co-ord. Both waved to photographers before heading to their cars, with Deepika even blowing a playful flying kiss.

Another clip showed the pair walking side by side, engaged in animated conversation — a rare glimpse into genuine moments between two of Bollywood’s top stars.

Fans Enthralled by Their Candid Bond

Social media quickly turned into a hub of admiration. One fan commented,

“Their chemistry feels so real, not staged at all!"

Another wrote, “While people pit them against each other online, they’re out here just playing padel and talking about their babies — iconic behaviour."

A third fan summarized the sentiment, “It’s so refreshing to see two top actresses hanging out without any pretense or competition — just women having fun."

What’s Next for the Actresses

Deepika Padukone, fresh from the success of Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, continues to impress audiences. The film, featuring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor, grossed ₹372 crore worldwide. She is next slated to appear in Siddharth Anand’s King, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan.

Alia Bhatt is set to star in Alpha, a spy thriller by Shiv Rawail, featuring Sharvari Wagh and Bobby Deol, releasing on December 25, 2025. She will also reunite with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War.

Despite online debates about their rivalry, Deepika and Alia seem focused on enjoying each other’s company, two leading actresses thriving together both on and off screen.