Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesCricketer Shardul Thakur And Wife Blessed With A Baby Boy

Cricketer Shardul Thakur And Wife Blessed With A Baby Boy

Shardul and Mittali got engaged in November 2021 and married on February 28, 2023. The Kohlapur-born Mittali is a baker by profession.

By : IANS | Updated at : 21 Dec 2025 11:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mumbai: Mumbai and India all-rounder Shardul Thakur and his wife Mittali Parulkar have been blessed with their first child, a baby boy, the cricketer announced on Sunday via a social media post.

Shardul, who has played 13 Tests, 47 ODIs, and 25 T20Is for India and was recently traded to the Mumbai Indians from Lucknow Super Giants, revealed the secret they had carried for nine months via an Instagram story on Sunday.

"Hidden beneath parents' hearts, protected by silence, faith, and endless love. Our little secret is finally here. Welcome, baby boy- the dream we held quietly for 9 beautiful months," wrote Shardul in his Insta story, which was accompanied by a poster announcing "We are blessed with a Baby Boy!".

The post received a hailstorm of reaction with fans coming out to congratulate the pacer and his wife.

Shardul and Mittali got engaged in November 2021 and married on February 28, 2023. The Kohlapur-born Mittali is a baker by profession.

Thakur is currently gearing up for the upcoming Indian Premier League season. In 105 IPL games played so far, Thakur has taken 107 wickets, with a highest score of 68 as a batter.

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene said seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur’s addition will lend the side a different structure in IPL 2026, citing his versatility and experience as key assets.

Thakur captains Mumbai in the domestic cricket circuit and also honed his cricketing skills in the city after coming from Palghar. Apart from him, the Mumbai Indians also traded in Sherfane Rutherford and Mayank Markande.

“We’re very pleased with the balance we’ve been able to build after the auction. Shardul (Thakur) gives us a different structure with his versatility, experience, and all-round depth. Him being a Mumbai boy … It's a great story from where he started and then became part of the Mumbai Indians," added the Mumbai Indians coach.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Dec 2025 11:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket News Team India Shardul Thaku
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘Stop Spreading Lies’: Centre Says Over 90% Of Aravalli Region Remains Protected
‘Stop Spreading Lies’: Centre Says Over 90% Of Aravalli Region Remains Protected
Maharashtra
Mahayuti Sweeps Maharashtra Civic Polls; BJP Emerges Single Largest Party
Mahayuti Sweeps Maharashtra Civic Polls; BJP Emerges Single Largest Party
India
VB-G RAM G Bill Gets President’s Assent, New Rural Jobs Law In Force
VB-G RAM G Bill Gets President’s Assent, New Rural Jobs Law In Force
India
'High Command Very Clear': Kharge Plays Down Karnataka CM Controversy
'High Command Very Clear': Kharge Plays Down Karnataka CM Controversy
Advertisement

Videos

Heavy Snowfall in Ladakh, Nora Fatehi Injured in Car Crash, Protests and ED Action Make Headlines
UP BJP Steps Up 2027 Poll Preparations as New State Chief Pankaj Chaudhary Holds Key Meetings
Dense Fog Grips North India, Visibility Drops Across UP and Delhi-NCR; Snowfall Likely in Hills
UP Police Crackdown: Multiple Encounters Across Ballia, Saharanpur and Bulandshahr Under Operation Langda
Heavy Snowfall Continues in J&K and Ladakh, IMD Warns of More Snow in Next 24 Hours
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Challenging China : Why India Is Not In Pax Silica
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget