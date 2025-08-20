Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesColdplay’s Wembley Shows Mark Grand Finale Of Music Of The Spheres Tour

Coldplay is back in London for a run of Wembley concerts, closing their three-year Music of the Spheres world tour. Get the full schedule, setlist details, and finale date.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 11:11 PM (IST)
Coldplay has returned to London, taking over Wembley Stadium for a packed run of shows that will bring their three-year-long Music of the Spheres world tour to a close. Frontman Chris Martin and his bandmates have kept the focus on the music, despite recent viral headlines involving audience members at past concerts.

Martin even joked with fans about the risks of being caught on camera while kissing during shows, but all eyes are firmly back on the stage as the group prepares for their grand farewell.

Coldplay’s Wembley Schedule

The Wembley residency includes performances on August 22, 23, 26, 27, 30, and 31, with additional shows on September 3, 4, 7, and 8. The final night on September 8 is set to be a historic one, marking the official end of their globe-spanning tour, according to The Standard.

Doors open at 5 pm, supporting acts start from 6 pm, and Coldplay typically takes the stage at 8:15 pm, wrapping up around 10:30 pm. While timings may vary slightly, this has been the general flow of the concerts.

An Elaborate Four-Act Setlist

Fans can expect a performance broken into four acts, planets, moons, stars, and home, blending classics with new hits. According to Setlist.fm, highlights include Adventure of a Lifetime, The Scientist, Viva La Vida, Clocks, My Universe, and A Sky Full of Stars.

The band also incorporates collaborations and special appearances, with recent shows featuring artists like Jacob Collier, Stormzy, and Nicole Lawrence. Elaborate staging, lights, and surprise guests have been staples of the tour.

A Grand Finale at Home

Ending a tour of this scale at Wembley makes the moment even more significant for the British group. With their final bow set for September 8, Coldplay’s return to London is not just another concert series

Published at : 20 Aug 2025 11:11 PM (IST)
Coldplay Wembley 2025 Coldplay Music Of The Spheres Tour Coldplay Wembley Setlist Coldplay Concert Timings Coldplay Finale Wembley
