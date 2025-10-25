Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Carly Rae Jepsen Marries Cole M.G.N. In Intimate Chelsea Hotel Wedding; See Dreamy Photos

Carly Rae Jepsen ties the knot with longtime partner Cole M.G.N. in a romantic New York ceremony. The singer shared dreamy wedding photos and details about their special venue.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 09:42 AM (IST)
It’s official, pop sensation Carly Rae Jepsen has tied the knot! The beloved Canadian singer-songwriter married her longtime partner and music producer Cole M.G.N. (Cole Marsden Greif-Neill) in a heartfelt ceremony earlier this month.

The couple exchanged vows on October 4 at the Chelsea Hotel in New York City, surrounded by only their closest family and friends, marking a new chapter in their love story.

Carly Rae Jepsen Shares a Glimpse of Her Magical Wedding Day

Weeks after the intimate wedding, Carly treated her fans to a series of stunning snapshots from the ceremony. Taking to Instagram on October 25, the Call Me Maybe hitmaker shared moments that perfectly captured the laughter, warmth, and joy of their big day.

In the opening picture, the newlyweds can be seen strolling hand-in-hand on the streets of New York, radiating happiness. The 39-year-old singer looked ethereal in a strapless corseted gown with a draped skirt, while Cole looked effortlessly elegant in a beige tailored suit, complete with a white shirt and tie.

Other pictures showcased the couple laughing with guests, sharing playful moments, and dancing together. One particularly heartwarming image showed them enjoying a dessert outdoors — still dressed in their wedding attire.

The Chelsea Hotel: A Venue Close to Their Hearts

In a conversation with Vogue, Carly revealed the emotional significance behind choosing the Chelsea Hotel as their wedding venue. “We knew we wanted a location that meant something to us, and the Chelsea Hotel had become a home away from home every time we were in New York. As artists, its iconic history and lore made it that much more appealing," she shared.

A Love Story Born Through Music

Carly Rae Jepsen and Cole M.G.N. first met in 2021 while working on her album The Loveliest Time. Their professional collaboration soon blossomed into romance, and by 2022, they were officially a couple.

In September 2024, Carly announced her engagement on Instagram, showing off a dark gemstone ring with a gold band, writing, “Very engaged over here.”

Now, with their intimate wedding complete, the couple’s journey from studio collaborators to soulmates has come full circle.

Published at : 25 Oct 2025 09:42 AM (IST)
