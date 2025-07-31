Bigg Boss 19 Teaser Drops: Salman Khan Announces New Power Twist

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesBigg Boss 19 Teaser Drops: Salman Khan Announces New Power Twist

The Bigg Boss 19 teaser is out! With Salman Khan returning as host, this season introduces a major twist — ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’. Premieres August 24 on JioHotstar and COLORS.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 07:19 PM (IST)

The wait is finally over! The much-awaited teaser for 'Bigg Boss 19' is here, and fans now have a confirmed premiere date, August 24. Streaming exclusively on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM and airing later on COLORS at 10:30 PM, the new season promises a bold twist that could turn the house dynamics upside down.

Returning as host, Salman Khan appeared in the teaser, donning a Nehru jacket and channeling a political persona to hint at what lies ahead in this season’s unpredictable game.

“Housemates Will Rule”: Salman on the Game-Changing Twist

In the teaser, Salman Khan sets the tone for the season by announcing a massive shift in how the game is played. “Friends and enemies, brace yourselves because this time it's the housemates who will rule. Too much fun is guaranteed!” he says, pointing to the theme Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, where decision-making power will no longer be centralised.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

Sharing his enthusiasm about the format change, Salman added, “I have been a part of Bigg Boss for very long now and as we all know, Bigg Boss reinvents the game every year aur iss baar, it is gharwalo ki sarkar. And when too many people start pulling the strings, it’s bound to get messy. That’s when the cracks show, and the house turns into a warzone. After all these years, I can honestly say I’m just as kicked as you are to see how it all plays out.”

Theme Teases Chaos: Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar

For the first time in the history of 'Bigg Boss', the power will be evenly distributed among the contestants rather than held by a single person or team. This dramatic twist sets the stage for high-voltage drama, shifting alliances, and unpredictable turns that are bound to keep audiences hooked.

While the list of contestants remains under wraps for now, the teaser alone has sparked intense speculation and social media buzz. Given the new power dynamics and Salman’s continued presence as host, expectations for Season 19 are sky-high.

Save the Date: Bigg Boss 19 Kicks Off August 24

The countdown has officially begun! Fans can tune in to 'Bigg Boss 19' on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM and COLORS at 10:30 PM starting August 24. With a brand-new twist and the ever-charismatic Salman Khan leading the charge, this season promises to be one of the most explosive yet.

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 07:19 PM (IST)
Salman Khan Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 19 Teaser Bigg Boss 2025 Bigg Boss 19 Premiere Date Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Bigg Boss New Theme Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar COLORS Bigg Boss 19
