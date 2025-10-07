BI Hemanth Kumar Arrested In Bengaluru For Sexual Harassment, Cheating And Intimidation

Actor, director, and producer BI Hemanth Kumar has been arrested by the Rajajinagar Police in Bengaluru on charges of sexual harassment, cheating, and criminal intimidation.

According to reports from India Today and NDTV, the arrest came after a television actor and reality show winner filed a complaint alleging that the filmmaker exploited her under the pretext of offering her a role in his film.

Complaint Alleges Harassment And Threats

The complaint states that Hemanth first approached the actor in 2022, promising her a lead role in a film, titled either 3 or Richie, depending on reports. An agreement was made for ₹2 lakh, out of which the actor received ₹60,000 as an advance. However, after repeated delays in filming, Hemanth allegedly began to harass her, pressuring her to wear revealing outfits and perform obscene scenes.

During a promotional trip to Mumbai, the actor alleged that Hemanth touched her inappropriately and continued his harassment even off the film set. “When she resisted, Hemanth allegedly threatened her by sending rowdies,” the actor stated in her complaint. Police confirmed that the threats created “a sense of fear for the complainant's safety and well-being.”

Financial Misconduct And Blackmail Allegations

The actor also accused Hemanth of financial fraud and misuse of her images. He reportedly issued a cheque that later bounced and uploaded uncensored clips of her from the film online without her consent. Despite mediation through the Film Chamber, the harassment allegedly persisted.

The situation escalated in 2023, when Hemanth allegedly spiked her drink and filmed her in an intoxicated state, later using the video to blackmail her. The actor claimed that Hemanth also sent goons to intimidate her and her mother.

The victim then approached the Bengaluru City Civil Court, which granted an interim injunction restraining Hemanth from posting videos. However, he allegedly violated the order and continued to upload defamatory content.

Hemanth Remanded To Judicial Custody

Following his arrest, Hemanth was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody. The police investigation into the case remains ongoing.