Before Death, Sunjay Kapur Secured Karisma Kapoor’s Kids With ₹14 Cr Bonds

Following the death of industrialist Sunjay Kapur in June 2025, a high-stakes legal dispute has erupted among his family members regarding the distribution of his estimated ₹30,000 crore fortune. The controversy has now reached the Delhi High Court, with Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, seeking legal recourse.

The children have filed a petition claiming their stepmother, Priya Sachdev, forged and fabricated Sunjay Kapur’s will. They allege that neither the original nor a copy of the will has been shown to them despite repeated requests.

"Will is Forged and Fabricated," Say Samaira and Kiaan

In their plea to the court, the children stated:“The purported will allegedly executed by their father is not a legal and valid document, is forged and fabricated.”

They further asked the court to provide a copy of the will and also sought an interim order to restrain Priya Sachdev from acting upon or executing the will until the matter is legally resolved.

This development follows earlier reports that Sunjay had already secured the financial future of his children during his divorce from Karisma Kapoor. According to ANI, he had invested ₹14 crore in bonds for Samaira and Kiaan, providing them with an assured monthly income of ₹10 lakh. Additionally, Karisma was granted ownership of a house that had originally belonged to Sunjay's father.

Safira Drops 'Chatwal' Surname Amid Inheritance Controversy

Adding a new dimension to the legal tussle, Safira, the daughter of Sunjay Kapur's third wife Priya Sachdev, has reportedly changed her surname from 'Chatwal' to 'Kapur.' Industry watchers view this move as potentially strategic, possibly aimed at reinforcing her claim over Sunjay’s estate.

Meanwhile, a report from Dainik Jagran hinted that Karisma Kapoor herself might be evaluating legal options to claim a portion of her ex-husband’s assets, though no formal petition has been filed by the actress as yet.

A Complicated Family Tree and Legal Storm Ahead

Sunjay Kapur, who was married three times, shared two children—Samaira and Kiaan—with his second wife, Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor. After his passing in London on June 12, 2025, unresolved matters surrounding the division of his estate have intensified, especially with allegations of will forgery now surfacing.

The Delhi High Court is expected to take up the matter for hearing in the coming weeks.