Assam Mourns Again: Renowned Flutist Dipak Sarma Passes Away Days After Zubeen Garg

HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAssam Mourns Again: Renowned Flutist Dipak Sarma Passes Away Days After Zubeen Garg

Renowned Assamese flutist Dipak Sarma passed away in Chennai after a prolonged illness. Tributes pour in across Assam’s music and art community.

By : IANS | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 11:23 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Even as Assam continues to mourn the untimely demise of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, the state’s artistic fraternity was dealt another heartbreaking blow on Monday with the passing of eminent flutist Dipak Sarma.

The acclaimed musician breathed his last at a hospital in Chennai around 6.15 a.m., following a prolonged illness.

Sarma, celebrated for the soul-stirring melodies he created with his flute, had been battling critical health complications over the past several months.

He was earlier admitted to a hospital in Guwahati but was later airlifted to Chennai for advanced treatment when his condition deteriorated. Despite sustained medical efforts, the veteran musician could not recover.

Born in Panigaon village in Nalbari district, Sarma’s journey from a small-town artist to one of Assam’s most cherished flutists was marked by perseverance and unmatched musical talent.

His mastery over the instrument earned him accolades from across the region and beyond. Known for blending classical sensibilities with Assamese folk nuances, his flute compositions often became the defining element of several Assamese musical productions. However, in a poignant turn of events, Sarma’s final days were marred by financial hardship.

The revered artist reportedly faced severe monetary constraints while undergoing treatment.

In October, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had extended financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to support his medical expenses.

Tributes poured in from artists, admirers, and cultural institutions across Assam. Many described him as a humble and devoted musician who carried the spirit of Assamese folk music in his heart.

Dipak Sarma’s passing, coming close on the heels of Zubeen Garg’s death, has deepened the sense of loss within Assam’s cultural landscape. The two artistes, though distinct in their styles, shared a common passion for enriching the state’s musical heritage -- a legacy that continues to resonate across generations.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Nov 2025 11:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nalbari Chennai Hospital Himanta Biswa Sarma Zubeen Garg Assamese Music Dipak Sarma Assamese Flutist Indian Flutist
