Arjun Rampal is enjoying a defining phase both professionally and personally. As his latest film Dhurandhar continues its blockbuster run at the box office, nearing the Rs 300 crore mark, the actor quietly shared a major update from his personal life — confirming his engagement to longtime partner Gabriella Demetriades. The revelation came during an appearance on Rhea Chakraborty’s newly launched podcast Chapter 2, catching viewers completely off guard.

What began as a relaxed conversation around relationships and emotional growth soon turned into an unexpected announcement, with no prior hints or buildup. The moment surfaced after Rhea shared a teaser clip from the episode on social media, instantly sparking widespread buzz.

A Spontaneous Reveal on Camera

In the teaser, Gabriella is heard reflecting on their relationship status, saying, “We’re not married now, but who knows?" Moments later, Rampal casually interjected with the confirmation fans were not expecting. “We are engaged! We just broke it on your show," he said, making the announcement feel organic and unplanned. The candid exchange quickly went viral, with fans congratulating the couple for the milestone.

Inside Their Honest Conversation on Love and Parenting

During the podcast, Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades spoke openly about how their relationship has evolved over the years. Together since 2019, the couple share two sons, Arik and Ariv, and discussed how becoming parents reshaped their understanding of love. Gabriella offered a thoughtful perspective during the conversation, saying, “Your love comes with conditions, it’s like if a person behaves this way, then get my approval or love. But when you have a child, you can’t do that, right?"

Their discussion resonated with listeners for its emotional honesty and mature take on partnership and family life.

A New Chapter Amid Career Momentum

The engagement announcement arrives at a moment when Rampal’s professional life is once again in sharp focus. In Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, the actor plays Major Iqbal, a role that has drawn attention amid the film’s strong box office performance. While Rampal has largely kept his personal life away from the spotlight, this milestone has added another layer of interest for fans.

Looking Back at Rampal’s Past

Arjun Rampal was previously married to former supermodel Mehr Jesia, one of the most prominent names in Indian fashion during the 1990s. The two tied the knot in 1998 and were together for nearly 20 years before announcing their separation in 2018. Despite parting ways, they continue to share a respectful relationship and co-parent their daughters, Mahikaa and Myra, who remain central to both their lives.

As Rampal steps into a new personal chapter while riding high on professional success, the engagement announcement has only added to the celebratory mood surrounding the actor.