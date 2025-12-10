Arjun Rampal Breaks Silence On Shooting Dhurandhar’s 26/11 Scene: ‘As An Indian...'

Arjun Rampal has reflected on one of the most intense moments of Dhurandhar, revealing that the 26/11 attack sequence in the film left a deep emotional impact on him. The actor, who plays Major Iqbal in the spy thriller, opened up about the experience after a fan asked him how it felt to portray such a complex moment as an Indian.

Arjun Rampal Says the 26/11 Scene Was His Toughest

Responding to a fan’s comment on his recent social media post, Arjun was asked how he and the cast felt while filming the scene where his character and Akshaye Khanna’s Rehman Dakait celebrate the Mumbai terror attack, leaving Ranveer Singh’s spy character Hamza Ali Mazari horrified.

The fan wrote, “The 26/11 scene was very impactful… but as an Indian, how did you and the other star cast feel while acting as your character and after the scene was cut?" Arjun replied, “@mandala9348, most difficult scene of my life.”

His candid admission has sparked conversations online, with viewers appreciating the emotional and moral weight that actors carry when portraying characters on the wrong side of real-life tragedies.

Dhurandhar’s Cast and Performances Win Audience Attention

Directed and written by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar brings together a powerhouse ensemble that includes Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Ranveer Singh headlines the film as Hamza Ali Mazari, a covert operative who buries his identity to infiltrate Rehman Dakait’s gang.

Hamza’s eventual marriage to Yalina (Sara Arjun), the daughter of politician Jameel Jamali (Rakesh Bedi), adds a personal layer to the story, which draws inspiration from real events such as Operation Lyari.

Box Office Gains, Mixed Reviews, and a Highly Awaited Sequel

With a colossal budget of ₹275 crore and a runtime of 214 minutes, Dhurandhar stands among India’s longest films. Despite mixed critical reviews, the movie has been embraced by audiences for its gritty action, emotional depth, and Ranveer Singh’s magnetic presence.

The film has already surpassed the lifetime domestic collection of Salman Khan’s Sikandar (₹109.83 crore) and is expected to cross ₹150 crore in India soon. Analysts predict worldwide numbers could touch ₹250 crore by its second weekend.

The sequel, slated for release on March 19, 2026, is expected to pick up the story at an even higher scale, promising more espionage, conflict, and revelations.