Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesArjun Rampal Breaks Silence On Shooting Dhurandhar’s 26/11 Scene: ‘As An Indian...'

Arjun Rampal Breaks Silence On Shooting Dhurandhar’s 26/11 Scene: ‘As An Indian...'

Arjun Rampal says filming the 26/11 attack sequence in Dhurandhar was the most difficult scene of his life. The film, starring Ranveer Singh, continues its strong box office run.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 03:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Arjun Rampal has reflected on one of the most intense moments of Dhurandhar, revealing that the 26/11 attack sequence in the film left a deep emotional impact on him. The actor, who plays Major Iqbal in the spy thriller, opened up about the experience after a fan asked him how it felt to portray such a complex moment as an Indian.

Arjun Rampal Says the 26/11 Scene Was His Toughest

Responding to a fan’s comment on his recent social media post, Arjun was asked how he and the cast felt while filming the scene where his character and Akshaye Khanna’s Rehman Dakait celebrate the Mumbai terror attack, leaving Ranveer Singh’s spy character Hamza Ali Mazari horrified.

The fan wrote, “The 26/11 scene was very impactful… but as an Indian, how did you and the other star cast feel while acting as your character and after the scene was cut?" Arjun replied, “@mandala9348, most difficult scene of my life.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Rampal (@rampal72)

His candid admission has sparked conversations online, with viewers appreciating the emotional and moral weight that actors carry when portraying characters on the wrong side of real-life tragedies.

Dhurandhar’s Cast and Performances Win Audience Attention

Directed and written by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar brings together a powerhouse ensemble that includes Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Ranveer Singh headlines the film as Hamza Ali Mazari, a covert operative who buries his identity to infiltrate Rehman Dakait’s gang.

Hamza’s eventual marriage to Yalina (Sara Arjun), the daughter of politician Jameel Jamali (Rakesh Bedi), adds a personal layer to the story, which draws inspiration from real events such as Operation Lyari.

Box Office Gains, Mixed Reviews, and a Highly Awaited Sequel

With a colossal budget of ₹275 crore and a runtime of 214 minutes, Dhurandhar stands among India’s longest films. Despite mixed critical reviews, the movie has been embraced by audiences for its gritty action, emotional depth, and Ranveer Singh’s magnetic presence.

The film has already surpassed the lifetime domestic collection of Salman Khan’s Sikandar (₹109.83 crore) and is expected to cross ₹150 crore in India soon. Analysts predict worldwide numbers could touch ₹250 crore by its second weekend.

The sequel, slated for release on March 19, 2026, is expected to pick up the story at an even higher scale, promising more espionage, conflict, and revelations.

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 03:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arjun Rampal Akshaye Khanna Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar Aditya Dhar Film Arjun Rampal Major Iqbal Dhurandhar Box Office Dhurandhar 26/11 Scene Dhurandhar Sequel
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
After 25 Die In Goa Club Fire, Owners Claim They Too Are Victims, Seek Return From Thailand
After 25 Die In Goa Club Fire, Owners Claim They Too Are Victims, Seek Return From Thailand
Business
IndiGo Flight Crisis Wipes Out Rs 1,000 Crore For Delhi Businesses, Trade Body Says
IndiGo Flight Crisis Wipes Out Rs 1,000 Crore For Delhi Businesses, Trade Body Says
World
‘NATO Calls Me Daddy’: Trump Slams ‘Decaying’ Europe, Says Ukraine Should Hold Elections
‘NATO Calls Me Daddy’: Trump Slams ‘Decaying’ Europe, Says Ukraine Should Hold Elections
Business
Former RBI Governor Rajan On Trump Tariffs: Pakistan Did The Right Thing
Former RBI Governor Rajan On Trump Tariffs: Pakistan Did The Right Thing
Advertisement

Videos

44 Former Judges Support CJI; Say Rohingya Remarks Misrepresented on Social Media
Goa Nightclub Fire: Luthra Brothers Abscond; New FIR Reveals Massive Safety Violations
Goa Nightclub Fire: CM Tightens Safety Norms as Ajay Gupta Produced in Saket Court
Breaking: Court Orders Case Against Aniruddhacharya As Outrage Grows Over Remarks On Women
Sleeper Bus Crash on Mangat–Jaipur–Bikaner Highway Kills 3; Several Pilgrims Injured
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget