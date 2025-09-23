Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora Share Warm Hug At ‘Homebound’ Premiere In Rare Public Reunion

In a rare public moment that had everyone talking, ex-couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora came face-to-face at the Mumbai premiere of 'Homebound' and surprised fans by warmly greeting each other with a hug and smiles. Despite their much-talked-about breakup, the two Bollywood stars proved that respect and cordiality can still exist post-separation.

A Starry Evening, A Heartwarming Reunion

The red carpet for Karan Johar’s Oscar-bound film Homebound saw the attendance of several Bollywood celebrities, including lead actors Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa. Arjun Kapoor arrived to support his sister, Janhvi, while Malaika Arora was also spotted making an entrance at the event.

Among the many paparazzi videos that emerged from the screening, one video quickly gained traction: the brief but genuine reunion between Arjun and Malaika. After finishing her photo ops, Malaika approached Arjun, and the two shared a warm hug and exchanged greetings, instantly catching the attention of fans and media alike.

Fans React: “A Hug That Speaks Louder Than Words”

The viral video of their interaction sparked a wave of positive reactions online. Many users appreciated the maturity shown by both Arjun and Malaika.

“It is always uncomfortable to meet exes. But they looked alright,” one comment read.

Another added, “A hug that speaks louder than words - Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor.”

“He can be an ex and still a good friend!! @malaikaaroraofficial proving that she has a healthy friendship with Arjun,” wrote a user, applauding their mutual respect.

Later in the evening, the former couple were seen in a casual chat with Homebound director Neeraj Ghaywan, making the moment even more notable as one of their rare appearances together since their separation.

A Relationship That Ended Gracefully

Arjun and Malaika began dating around 2018, often seen vacationing together and sharing glimpses of their love on social media. While they never spoke openly about their relationship during its early phase, they eventually became more public.

In late 2023, Arjun Kapoor confirmed his single status at a public event, saying, "Nahi abhi single hoon. Relax karo (No, I'm single now. Relax)."

Reacting to Arjun’s statement, Malaika Arora told Etimes, prerogative. I just want to say that, yes, it has been a very trying year for various reasons.”

Their interaction at Homebound’s screening only reaffirmed that both have chosen to move forward with dignity—and mutual goodwill.