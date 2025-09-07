Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Arijit Singh Performs 'Saiyaara' At London Concert, Fans React To Viral Video

Arijit Singh Performs ‘Saiyaara’ At London Concert, Fans React To Viral Video

Arijit Singh left fans stunned during his London concert by performing the 'Saiyaara' title song, originally sung by Faheem Abdullah. The surprise act went viral online.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 08:29 AM (IST)
Singer Arijit Singh added an emotional twist to his concert at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium by unexpectedly performing the title track of Saiyaara. The soulful number, originally sung by Kashmiri artist Faheem Abdullah, drew massive cheers from the crowd as Arijit gave the song his signature treatment.

The surprise moment took place during Arijit’s packed performance where he sang fan-favorite tracks like Kesariya, Kabira, Bulleya, and Mast Magan. But it was the sudden switch to Saiyaara that left the audience awestruck and quickly turned into a viral moment on social media.

Arijit Singh Sings Viral 'Saiyaara' Track

The song Saiyaara, from the recently released film of the same name, has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, and Arslan Nizami, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. The film, starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, was released in theatres on July 18 and quickly became both a box office and musical hit.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 𝐂 𝐇 𝐀 𝐇 𝐀 𝐓 (@its_chad07)

Arijit’s rendition of the track, especially his retro twist, caught the audience by surprise. Videos from the concert have since gone viral, showing fans singing along and capturing the emotional moment on their phones.

Internet Reacts to Arijit’s Emotional Spin

Online reactions to the live performance were mixed but passionate. One fan commented, “Arijit + Saiyaara = goosebumps, didn’t see that coming.” Another wrote, “Bro sang Saiyaara like he wrote it.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Music-e-mehfil (@music_e_mehfil)

However, not all feedback was glowing. A user commented, “This is the first time I’m not connecting with Arijit,” while another noted, “Old song background music does not suit him!!”

Despite differing opinions, the performance has undeniably reignited interest in the song and added another memorable moment to Arijit’s extensive live performance history.

A History of Arijit-Mohit Suri Collaborations

Arijit Singh's performance also served as a nod to his long-standing association with director Mohit Suri, who helmed Saiyaara. Their collaboration dates back to Arijit’s debut in 2011 with Phir Mohabbat from 'Murder 2'.

Over the years, they’ve delivered multiple chart-topping hits including Tum Hi Ho, Chahun Main Ya Naa, Hum Mar Jayenge from Aashiqui 2, Humdard from Ek Villain, Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga from Half Girlfriend, and Hamari Adhuri Kahani. In Saiyaara, Arijit also lent his voice to the emotional track Dhun.

As videos of the London concert continue to trend, fans are now hoping for an official live release of Arijit’s Saiyaara rendition.

Published at : 07 Sep 2025 08:29 AM (IST)
