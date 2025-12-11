Anupam Kher Says Dhurandhar Title Has A Satish Kaushik Backstory

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has added his voice to the growing praise for Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, sharing an enthusiastic video review after watching the spy thriller earlier this week. The actor lauded the film’s intensity, its tribute to unsung heroes, and the powerful performances that stayed with him long after the credits rolled. He also revealed an interesting trivia about the film’s title, connecting it to his late friend, filmmaker Satish Kaushik.

Anupam Kher Hails the Film’s “Brave and Fearless” Storytelling

Kher posted his reactions on X, calling the film a bold and necessary work. “BHARAT KI FILM: I watched #Dhurandhar on Monday night and immediately recorded this video Thank you dearest #AdityaDhar for this brave, fearless, generous and remarkable film! This film is also a triumph for Indian cinema! A story about unknown and faceless Indians who are constantly risking their lives for us! Jai Ho! Jai Hind! (sic),” he wrote.

The actor appreciated the ensemble cast and highlighted performances by Rakesh Bedi and Arjun Rampal, praising the way the film encapsulates the sacrifices made by those working anonymously for national security.

I watched #Dhurandhar on Monday night and immediately recorded this video. Didn't post it because our film #TanviTheGreat had won two international awards (Best Actress and Best Screenplay❤️) the same night so wanted to enjoy sharing that news with you all… pic.twitter.com/V2Vint9m0M — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 10, 2025

Kher on the Cast: “Ranveer is Fantastic… Akshaye Khanna — My God!”

In the video, Kher expressed admiration for the dialogues and the actors’ commitment. “The dialogues are amazing, wounded, so I am dangerous. Ranveer is fantastic. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, everybody Akshaye Khanna — my God! I immediately called Akshaye after stepping out of the theatre and he said, 'I’ll talk in detail tomorrow.' I tried calling Ranveer also but his phone was switched off,” he said.

He added that he contacted Dhar right after the screening. “I called Aditya and said, 'Enough, tomorrow I’ll watch Baramulla.' From India’s perspective, Dhurandhar is a very important film. The incidents that have happened in India and the neighbouring country's role in them, all these things have been beautifully woven together."

Kher also joked about his own reaction after watching the film: "I don’t know whether I should say this I told Aditya on the phone, 'Mata chadh gayi hai kya? Itni kamaal ki film banaayi hai!' He laughed a lot. Sometimes it’s a very proud feeling when somebody makes a film like this."

Trivia: The Title ‘Dhurandhar’ Belonged to Satish Kaushik

In a heartfelt revelation, Kher shared that the title originally belonged to the late Satish Kaushik. “One interesting trivia is that Dhurandhar was a title which originally belonged to Satish Kaushik, and I was very happy to see Satish’s acknowledgment in the beginning.”

The detail added a nostalgic layer to Kher’s review, marking a touching moment of remembrance for his friend.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar marks his return to filmmaking six years after Uri: The Surgical Strike. Ahead of its release, the film stirred speculation that it might be based on Major Mohit Sharma, but Dhar clarified that its foundation lies in real-world geopolitics and covert R&AW operations woven into a fictional narrative. The film continues to draw attention for its portrayal of undercover operatives and the unseen forces working behind the scenes to protect the country.