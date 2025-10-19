Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAnupam Kher Opens Up On Living On Rent: ‘I See Brothers Killing Each Other

Anupam Kher Opens Up On Living On Rent: ‘I See Brothers Killing Each Other

Veteran actor Anupam Kher opens up about his choice to live on rent, his bond with brother Raju Kher, and his wife Kirron Kher’s support, emphasizing family and simplicity.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 11:18 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently opened up about a deeply personal choice that reflects his values: living on rent despite years of success in Bollywood. Speaking on Zindagi with Richa on YouTube, Kher explained that his decision stems from a desire for peace of mind and maintaining family harmony.

A Brotherly Bond

Kher spoke warmly about his relationship with his younger brother, Raju Kher, who has appeared in TV shows and films such as Ghulam, Uunchai, Om Jai Jagadish, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He said, “If every brother remembers what they were like when they were young, there would be no fight. I look at my life like it’s a film. How can I forget that we grew up together?"

He added that his wife, Kirron Kher, has been supportive of his dedication to his brother, stating, “I must also compliment Kirron (Kirron Kher), because she never, ever asked me, ‘Why do you do so much for your brother?’ That’s how problems begin. I would sign cheques for Raju, the household, and other things… I told my manager long ago, ‘Remember one thing in life, never ask me how much money I’m giving to my brother’."

The Reason Behind Living on Rent

Anupam revealed that his choice to live on rent is influenced by his principles of love, fairness, and avoiding family disputes. He said, “My brother has never been jealous of me, that I am more successful than him. He’s amazing that way. My parents lived more with my brother and his wife than they did with me. I become very upset when I see brothers killing each other over property. In the back of my mind, this is one of the reasons why I live on rent."

He emphasized that sharing his success with loved ones comes naturally, given the generosity life has shown him.

Career Updates

Anupam Kher was last seen in Tanvi The Great, which he also directed. He is set to appear next in a biopic on Rabindranath Tagore, continuing his long-standing contribution to Indian cinema.

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 11:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Anupam Kher Raju Kher Anupam Kher Kirron Kher Anupam Kher Interview 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Rain Interrupts IND vs AUS Perth ODI, India In Trouble After Dramatic Collapse
Rain Interrupts IND vs AUS Perth ODI, India In Trouble After Dramatic Collapse
World
Hamas May Target Gaza Civilians, Warns US
Hamas May Target Gaza Civilians, Warns US
World
'No King' Protests Erupt Across US As Millions Rally Against Trump's Sweeping Policies Amid Govt Shutdown
'No King' Protests Erupt Across US As Millions Rally Against Trump's Sweeping Policies
India
'Every Inch Of Pakistan Within BrahMos' Reach,' Rajnath Singh Flags Off First Locally Made Batch
'Every Inch Of Pakistan Within BrahMos' Reach,' Rajnath Singh Flags Off First Locally Made Batch
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
How India Is Tackling China's Rare Earth Challenge
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget