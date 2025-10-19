Anupam Kher Opens Up On Living On Rent: ‘I See Brothers Killing Each Other

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently opened up about a deeply personal choice that reflects his values: living on rent despite years of success in Bollywood. Speaking on Zindagi with Richa on YouTube, Kher explained that his decision stems from a desire for peace of mind and maintaining family harmony.

A Brotherly Bond

Kher spoke warmly about his relationship with his younger brother, Raju Kher, who has appeared in TV shows and films such as Ghulam, Uunchai, Om Jai Jagadish, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He said, “If every brother remembers what they were like when they were young, there would be no fight. I look at my life like it’s a film. How can I forget that we grew up together?"

He added that his wife, Kirron Kher, has been supportive of his dedication to his brother, stating, “I must also compliment Kirron (Kirron Kher), because she never, ever asked me, ‘Why do you do so much for your brother?’ That’s how problems begin. I would sign cheques for Raju, the household, and other things… I told my manager long ago, ‘Remember one thing in life, never ask me how much money I’m giving to my brother’."

The Reason Behind Living on Rent

Anupam revealed that his choice to live on rent is influenced by his principles of love, fairness, and avoiding family disputes. He said, “My brother has never been jealous of me, that I am more successful than him. He’s amazing that way. My parents lived more with my brother and his wife than they did with me. I become very upset when I see brothers killing each other over property. In the back of my mind, this is one of the reasons why I live on rent."

He emphasized that sharing his success with loved ones comes naturally, given the generosity life has shown him.

Career Updates

Anupam Kher was last seen in Tanvi The Great, which he also directed. He is set to appear next in a biopic on Rabindranath Tagore, continuing his long-standing contribution to Indian cinema.