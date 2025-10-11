As Indian cinema’s greatest icon Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 83rd birthday today, tributes have been pouring in from across the film industry and beyond. The legendary actor revered as the “Shahenshah of Bollywood,” “Sadi Ke Mahanayak,” and the “Star of the Millennium” continues to inspire generations with his unmatched legacy, powerful performances, and enduring charisma that have defined Indian cinema for over five decades.

Prabhas Pens a Heartfelt Birthday Note

Among the many heartfelt wishes, superstar Prabhas shared a touching message for Big B on his Instagram stories, writing: “Happy birthday @amitabhbachchan sir. It's a privilege to witness your legacy and work alongside you. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead, Sir. Happy Happy Happy Birthday.”

Prabhas had the honour of sharing screen space with Bachchan in Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, where he portrayed Bhairava, while Big B essayed the role of Ashwatthama. The film, also starring Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan, was a massive blockbuster that left audiences eagerly awaiting its sequel.

Jackie Shroff’s Nostalgic Tribute to Big B

Meanwhile, another warm tribute came from actor Jackie Shroff, who shared a video montage celebrating Amitabh Bachchan’s cinematic journey. The clip featured vintage stills of Big B from some of his most iconic films, including Deewaar, Don, Coolie, Kabhi Kabhie, and The Great Gambler.

Jackie, who has shared screen space with the megastar in films like Akayla, Kohram, and Agni Varsha, captioned his post: “My Respects Always!”

He accompanied the tribute with the soulful track “Atrangi Yaari” from the 2015 film Wazir, sung by Big B himself alongside Farhan Akhtar—a fitting ode to the star’s multifaceted artistry.

The Eternal Legacy of Amitabh Bachchan

From his early days as a voice narrator in Mrinal Sen’s Bhuvan Shome to his breakout roles in Anand, Zanjeer, and Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Amitabh Bachchan redefined the Hindi film hero. His portrayal of the “Angry Young Man” in films like Deewaar, Sholay, and Trishul became the voice of a generation.

Over the years, his versatility shone through in performances across genres—from Namak Haraam, Abhimaan, and Chupke Chupke to Black, Paa, Piku, and Pink.

Having starred in over 200 films, the actor’s illustrious career has been decorated with numerous honours, including six National Film Awards, and India’s Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan. France also bestowed upon him its highest civilian award, the Legion of Honour.

The Living Legend Continues to Inspire

Today, as he continues to grace television screens as the beloved host of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan stands as a living testament to cinematic greatness—an artist whose journey mirrors the very evolution of Indian cinema itself.