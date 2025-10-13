Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesFilmfare 2025: Amitabh, Abhishek & Jaya Bachchan Create History As All Three Win Big On The Same Night

The 70th Filmfare Awards 2025 turned into a historic night for the Bachchan family as Amitabh, Abhishek, and Jaya Bachchan were all honoured on the same stage.

By : IANS | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 02:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The 70th Filmfare Awards turned out to be extremely special for the Bachchans as Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan, all three, were honoured on the same night during the prestigious awards.

Dropping a still of the three Black Ladies, along with the audio of Big B saying in Hindi in his powerful voice, "Jaya Abhishek and Main .. Our great fortune and full gratitude towards the audience.. Many many thanks."

The clip was accompanied by the caption, "One family.. Three members of the same family in the same industry And three awards in the same day

70 years of filmfare honouring Jaya .. Best actor of 2025 for Abhishek .. and yours truly for the 70 years celebration ..Jaya Abhishek and Man .. Our great fortune and full gratitude towards the audience.. Many many thanks (Folded hands emoji) (sic)".

Abhishek was awarded the 'Best Actor in Leading Role Male' for his work in "I Want To Talk". He shared the honor with Kartik Aaryan, who was celebrated for his movie "Chandu Champion".

While accepting his award, Abhishek got a little emotional and revealed that he had been practising this speech for years now.

“This year marks 25 years in the film industry, and I cannot remember how many times I’ve practised a speech for this award. This has been a dream, and I’m just so touched and humbled. Receiving it in front of my family makes it even more special," the 'Guru' actor said.

Dedicating the award to his wife, Aishwarya Rai, and daughter Aaradhya, Abhishek added, “To Aishwarya and Aaradhya, thank you for allowing me to go out and follow my dreams. This film is about a father and a daughter, and I want to dedicate it to my hero, my father, and to my other hero, my daughter.”

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 02:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amitabh Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan Aaradhya Bachchan Bachchan Family Aishwarya Rai Jaya Bachchan I Want To Talk
