Alia Bhatt Predicts Ranbir Kapoor As An Overprotective Dad To Raha: 'He Will Kick Out...'

When Bollywood sweethearts Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in 2022, it wasn’t just a celebration for the couple but also for fans who had watched Alia openly admire Ranbir on Karan Johar’s talk show years earlier. Their fairytale wedding felt like a personal win for many admirers. Three years later, the duo are happily married and doting parents to one of India’s most-loved star kids, Raha.

During her recent appearance on Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle, alongside Varun Dhawan, Alia candidly reflected on her relationship with Ranbir, how life changed after parenthood, and the reasons she chose to marry him.

A Friendship at the Core of Love

Alia and Varun Dhawan, who debuted together in Student of the Year (2012), reunited on the talk show where Alia spoke about her marriage to Ranbir.

She revealed, “Ranbir and I have a natural friendship. It was never a dewy, rose-tinted glasses sort of relationship. There was always a relationship like best friends. I married him because he is wonderful to me and also as a human being. But 100% the person I love trolling the most is him and the person he loves trolling the most is me. That is a very natural dynamic between two people.”

Parenthood Changed Everything

Opening up about how the arrival of their daughter Raha transformed her bond with Ranbir, Alia shared, “It has changed after we have had a daughter. It’s totally different. We are a unit now. It’s way more a unit than before.”

Mahesh Bhatt’s Blessing and Ranbir as a Dad

Alia also recalled how her father Mahesh Bhatt had met Ranbir during their dating phase and wholeheartedly blessed their relationship. Looking ahead to Ranbir’s role as a father, she humorously added, “I can’t imagine that happening today with Ranbir and Raha, he will be kicking any boy that comes to the house.”