Alia Bhatt’s Levi’s Deal Sparks Outrage Among Deepika Padukone Fans: 'Let Us Breathe Bro'

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has added another feather to her cap after being announced as the global brand ambassador for Levi’s, the iconic American clothing brand. However, the announcement has stirred controversy, particularly among fans of Deepika Padukone, who previously represented the brand.

Shortly after the official reveal on Friday, social media platforms were flooded with sharp reactions from Deepika’s supporters. Many expressed disappointment, while some went as far as accusing Alia of “taking everything away” from the 'Bajirao Mastani' actress.

Fan Backlash: 'Why Her?' and 'We Need Deepika'

Comments poured in across Levi’s Instagram and other social media pages, questioning why Deepika was replaced in the first place. One fan wrote, “You take everything away from Deepika.” Another said, “Why her… Want Deepika back 😬😬😬😔 We need Deepika not Alia.”

Some users pointed to Deepika’s longstanding association with the brand and her strong style game, claiming that “the way Levi’s denim looks on Deepika is UNPARALLELED!! 😢😍” Another fan simply called the move “definitely off.”

Accusations of Jealousy and Overexposure Surface

The criticism didn’t stop at brand loyalty. A few fans took personal digs at Alia Bhatt, accusing her of constantly competing with Deepika. One irate social media user wrote, “Alia ko le aao har jagah. She’s so hungry and jealous for everything. Matlab har jagah isko ghusna hai.”

Further venting frustration, the fan continued, “Why she’s so obsessed with Deepika? Let us breathe bro. We are tired of seeing her repetitive face again and again. Har baar yehi dikhti hai. She has so many brands still she is not satisfied.”

These sharp reactions highlight the intensity of fan rivalries in Bollywood, especially when it comes to major endorsements and brand representation.

Alia Bhatt’s Upcoming Projects Keep Her in the Spotlight

Despite the backlash, Alia Bhatt continues to dominate headlines with a packed film slate. She will next be seen in YRF’s spy thriller 'Alpha' and is also working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated 'Love and War' alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film marks her second collaboration with Bhansali after 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and a reunion with husband Ranbir after Brahmāstra'.